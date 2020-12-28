Is Khloe Kardashian Really Falling for a Pandemic Promise Ring?

Tristan Thompson recently gifted Khloe Kardashian a ‘promise ring’ during the easiest year to be faithful in modern history.



By: Aaron Weaver | Email

This is an opinion.

How many times will Khloe Kardashian fall for the same trick? | Source: (i) Instagram (ii) Instagram. Image edited by CCN.com.

Khloe Kardashian has been cheated on several times by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The two have gotten back together during the pandemic.

Thompson took it a step further recently by buying Khloe a diamond ‘promise ring.’ Will that be enough for her to forget the past? Probably, she is a Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian is willing to forget the past. It just takes a snazzy new piece of jewelry, which is about what you would expect from a Kardashian.

Khloe’s tumultuous romance with Tristan Thompson appears to be getting serious.

After cheating on her several times, the multi-millionaire basketball player is finally taking the big leap…and buying her stuff.

Tristan Thompson, You Really Shouldn’t Have

According to Life & Style, Thompson surprised Kardashian with a ring just before Christmas. A source told the publication that it’s a “huge diamond” that’s “more of a promise ring than anything else.”

It sounds exciting, but it isn’t.

At all.

After Tristan Thompson has dragged Khloe Kardashian through so much, you would think that any ring he’s going to surprise her with would mean more than a ‘promise.’

After all, he’s probably made promises to her in the past that he didn’t follow through with—most notably, he’s probably promised to ‘not cheat’ again.

Why Would Khloe Kardashian Trust This ‘Promise’?

This drama-ridden couple has a child together, so they’re stuck with each other for life in one way or another. But Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant with their child, True.

And then he did it again with one of her good friends (at the time), Jordyn Woods.

Maybe he’s done it more than that, but these were the only ones to make the news. Fear not though, Tristan Thompson has done everything in his power to make things right.

He’s made sappy posts on social media:

And now he’s using a fraction of his millions of dollars to buy her a diamond ring.

After cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Tristan Thompson should either be giving her an engagement ring or the championship ring that he won with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

But as we’ve covered in the past, Khloe Kardashian probably doesn’t hold herself in high regard, which gives her more of a ‘pick-me’ energy than one of self-respect.

And with Thompson’s latest gesture, she’s apparently impressed by the lowest forms of getting ‘picked.’

What Happens When the Pandemic Ends?

If there was ever a time someone didn’t need to worry about ‘temptations,’ it’s during a global pandemic that features government orders that literally require strangers to stay away from each other.

And that’s just for normal people.

Tristan Thompson plays in the NBA, and if you haven’t been tuning in, things have changed quite a bit for NBA players.

First off, there are no fans at the games. There are no cheerleaders. There are no groupies.

On top of that, the NBA has released a 134-page guidebook filled with Covid-19 protocols. If players or staff get Covid or are exposed to Covid, they may be held from playing games. Just ask half of the Houston Rockets. They had to cancel their season opener due to protocols.

And part of the reason was that their star James Harden was out partying the prior week.

The point is that if Tristan Thompson were caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian yet again, he would not only look like a terrible person but now it would affect his entire team.

The fact is that the NBA and the pandemic have protected celebrities like Thompson from getting courted by any would-be suitors.

Is it any coincidence then, that Thompson is reigniting his commitment to Khloe? But the sad fact is that even in these extreme circumstances, even though the couple already has a child together, the best he could muster a ‘maybe promise ring.’

If that’s enough to keep this flame lit, then it says more about Khloe Kardashian than anybody else.

