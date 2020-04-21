Kate Middleton Is Refreshingly Human – And Britain Is Falling in Love

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been video calling family and fans alike during the lockdown.

Many in Britain are finding these calls a great source of comfort, as well as humor when little Prince Louis is involved!

The natural, human element of Kate Middleton has been there for all to see.

There couldn’t be a greater contrast between the behavior of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle during the coronavirus pandemic.

While one royal couple is seizing upon any opportunity as a PR exercise, the other is keeping things low-key and light-hearted.

And we’re seeing the British public react accordingly.

Kate Middleton has come into her own during the recent lockdown

We rarely know what someone is genuinely capable of until adversity strikes. During the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown, we’ve seen Kate Middleton step to the fore like never before.

She’s always been fantastic, but the way she’s rallied during Britain’s time of need has been something else.

And there’s no better example of that than the video interviews that she and William have been sharing with the British public.

The secret to Kate and William’s success? Absolute honesty

Sure, these videos may not have the same gloss and professionalism as those recorded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But what Kate Middleton and Prince William’s critics don’t understand is that it’s the off-the-cuff, natural approach that is endearing the couple to the British public.

Like when Prince William and Kate told us about Prince Louis and his infatuation with the red button during video calls.

As Kate explained:

I think [William’s] father and my parents and our families and things like that, have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a [nearly] two-year-old.

William followed up:

For some reason, he sees the red button, and always wants to press the red button.

Anyone with young children will be able to identify with that! Poor Prince Charles, at the mercy of little Prince Louis – who could kick him off the call at any time!

Speaking of Prince Charles, who has had to deal with the coronavirus of late, Kate continued:

I think [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because they know it’s really hard.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are genuinely down-to-earth

Sure, their video chats aren’t quite as scripted. And they haven’t been caught on “security camera” handing out meals to the needy. I don’t think anyone has burst into tears upon seeing them either.

But their approach seems to be resonating with the British public.

Even if little Prince Louis is doing his very best to put an end to these video calls by hitting that big red button!

