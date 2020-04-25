Kanye West is Proof You Need No Talent to Become a Billionaire

Kanye West’s pestering of Forbes has finally paid off, as he’s named a billionaire.

West was famously left off the billionaire list and has prompted Forbes to include him after plying them with paperwork.

Kanye’s not a liar after all, but he’s still living proof that you don’t have to be smart to be rich.

Ah, Kanye West. Do you remember back in the day when he was just a hip-hop sensation doing his thing? In the days before his feud with Taylor Swift was headline news? What a time. After a long battle, West has finally got Forbes to admit that yes, he’s one of the wealthiest people in the world after they left him off their billionaire list. Is he happy now?

West became internationally famous thanks to songs like Golddigger and Stronger, but these days, he’s notorious for another reason. He’s just plain stupid. But hey, if someone like Donald Trump can make it to the White House, why shouldn’t Kanye make a couple of billion? It’s the crazy world we live in, folks.

Aside from pushing his music of questionable quality, West has several other feathers in his cap that have helped him make a pretty penny. The launch of his Yeezy empire back in 2009 started a trend of ugly shoes for people with too much cash to burn. It wasn’t long before the sneaker expanded to an entire clothing line that a toddler could’ve designed. But, for some reason, people still buy it.

Over the past decade, the rapper has been busy being touted as Mr. Kim Kardashian and growing his reputation as a grade-A crackpot. Luckily for Kanye, being a laughing-stock has worked in his favor. It also made him a lot of money.

Kanye West Is Embarrassing At Best, But It Lines His Pockets

I’m all for confidence, but West takes it a whole new level that makes Ru Paul look like an insecure mess. Back in 2008, he self-righteously claimed that he would go down in history as “the voice of his generation.” Speaking as someone in his generation, we don’t – and will never -award you with that honor, Kanye.

Things didn’t stop there. He cemented his status as a madman when he mentioned that Barack Obama couldn’t “make those moves” on policies because black people “ain’t Jewish.”

When he was called out for pushing an anti-Semitic stereotype, Kanye said:

I thought I was giving a compliment, but if anything it came off more ignorant. I don’t know how being told you have money is an insult.

That should’ve been the end of Kanye West, but he continued shooting his mouth off as the years rolled by. Aside from protesting the innocence of Bill Cosby in 2016, he also took it upon himself to rewrite history in 2018.

When you hear about slavery for 400 years…for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.

How on God’s green Earth does an imbecile like that become a billionaire? Kanye is proof that spouting off-the-wall theories and egotistical nonsense keeps you in the public eye. As long as you’re there, there will always be a mouth-breathing slice of the market that will line your pockets.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.