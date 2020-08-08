YouTube Bad Boy Jake Paul’s in Trouble – And You Won’t Believe Why

New details have emerged in the Jake Paul FBI raid.

It’s been revealed that the YouTube star owes more than $2 million in back taxes.

It looks like Paul will finally face real consequences for his actions — and it was for the least hardcore thing in the world.

Jake Paul will finally have to face the music.

New details have emerged in the recent FBI raid on the YouTube star, and as it turns out, he’s wanted by the Feds for…back taxes.

Of all the things to finally face the consequences on, “owing the government money” is the least hardcore thing he could have gone up the river for.

How Does Jake Paul Make So Much Money That He Owes $2 Million In Back Taxes?

The biggest question of all — at least for me — is, “how did Jake Paul make so much money that he owes $2 million in back taxes? Really?”

In any event, about a year before the FBI raided his house, Paul was hit with a Federal tax lien totaling more than $2 million. That lien was filed on his house for the 2019 tax year, and the Los Angeles County officials confirmed that the 23-year-old YouTube personality still hadn’t cleared the lien as of this writing.

The sealed FBI warrant was served to Jake Paul on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, as we previously reported.

Going Down Like Al Capone

Not that there’s anything “gangster,” by nature, about Jake Paul, but his trials and tribulations are much like another infamous gangster, Al Capone.

After all the dirty deeds Capone did with organized crime, the FBI ultimately took him down on the charges of tax evasion.

Over the past few months, Paul has metaphorically spit on #BlackLivesMatter, looted an Arizona mall, and just generally acted like a raging douchebag. And, each time, his privilege and celebrity let him skate on by.

Video: Why Did The FBI Raid Jake Paul’s Home?

It would be laughably ironic if Jake Paul only finally faced the consequences of his douchebaggery courtesy of owing money to the FBI.

