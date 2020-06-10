Valorant had some early success, but its viewership count proves it lacks staying power. | Image: Ev. Safronov/shutterstock.com

Posted in: GamingOp-ed
Published:
June 10, 2020 5:30 PM UTC

Is Valorant Just a Fad?

Despite its early success, Valorant is losing viewers rapidly, especially compared to main-stays like Counter-Strike and Call of Duty.
Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui
  • Riot Games’ Valorant was incredibly popular on Twitch during its closed beta.
  • Since it was released, the game has dropped an enormous amount of viewers.
  • Is this a sign that the game’s popularity was a fad?

Not so long ago, everyone was talking about Valorant. During the closed beta, you were lucky if you could get access to the game. Meanwhile, viewers managed to watch 148.7 million hours of people streaming the game in a single week.

Since the game was fully released, things haven’t been going so well. In the first weak since launch, viewership figures are nowhere near what they were during the beta.

It’s starting to look like Valorant may have been a bit of a fad.

Since the game first came out, viewership has been in a constant decline. | Source: SullyGnome

Valorant Is Sinking Fast

The drop in viewership has been overwhelming. When the beta first dropped, everyone was clamoring for a key. Streams of the game were all the rage. You basically couldn’t go anywhere online without hearing about Valorant.

That very much appears to have changed. Most of the streams on Twitch are lucky to breach 2,000 viewers. Such a vast dropoff makes Valorant look like a fad–more of a flash in the pan than a raging success.

A few weeks ago, numbers on Valorant were in the hundreds of thousands. Right now, they’re not even breaching 70,000. | Source: Twitch

Of course, that drop in numbers isn’t necessarily represented in the game’s actual player count. Maybe people are just watching less of the game, and playing more. Either way, it doesn’t look good from an outside perspective.

Will The Game Last?

Answering the question of how long Valorant will stay relevant is difficult. Gamers are still playing online shooters that have been out for two decades. Yet some games are dropped almost as soon as they come out.

Valorant hasn’t completely sunk yet. There’s still a chance that the game could bounce back. As long as people keep playing, the game will stay relevant in people’s minds.

But there could be other reasons why people aren’t playing or watching Valorant. The anti-cheat system the game installs is one of the most intrusive options available, something that stopped a lot of people from wanting to install the game at all.

Then again, that shouldn’t necessarily affect viewers of the game. So maybe things aren’t going to go well for Riot’s shooter after all.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi for CCN.com.

Show comments
William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. Contact him at: william.worrall@ccn.com

More of: TwitchValorant

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Kingdom Hearts Coming to Game Pass Won’t Make the Story Easier to Understand

Your Biggest Fear About PS5 Games Might Be Coming True

Meghan Markle Is Going to Ditch Prince Harry – and Here’s Why

Don’t You Dare Shed a Tear for Lisa Vanderpump

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market