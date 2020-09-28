Gwyneth Paltrow Posts a Thirst Trap for Goop – She’s Getting Desperate

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a nude photo on Instagram in her latest effort to promote Goop’s body butter.

The actress is trying to make Goop a household name by appealing to all kinds of customers, creating a confusing and misguided brand.

While one lawsuit has been settled, more are expected to arise as Goop continues to mislead customers with false claims that their products offer medical benefits.

Gwyneth Paltrow made a Kardashian-like plug for her Goop brand yesterday by posting a photo on Instagram in her birthday suit in what has become one of the biggest face-palm moments of her career.

She claimed the picture was in celebration of her 48 birthday, but it was clearly a publicity stunt to bring attention to her lifestyle brand.

The actress is trying to make her company a household name with all the media surrounding her Netflix documentary and now this risque picture, but there’s one problem. Goop products are incredibly overpriced and misleading.

You can’t become a household name if no one can afford what you’re selling, so what are you doing, Gwyneth?

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Trying Too Hard

We get it. You look good naked. But is that really because of Goop?

Paltrow works out and may have even edited the picture. There’s no body butter on Earth that can compete with Photoshop.

Even 16-year-old Apple was caught off guard by her mom’s public nudity. There are just some ways no one wants to see their mom, and this is certainly one of them!

Isn’t Gwyneth Paltrow Rich Enough?

The challenge of making super clean recipes incredibly delicious comes to fruition on January 8th with the release of the clean plate! Pre-order now: https://t.co/R0fKV0ofAB pic.twitter.com/i2Z46Zg3fB — Gwyneth Paltrow (@GwynethPaltrow) December 29, 2018

With a net worth of approximately $100 million, I would think Paltrow wouldn’t need to have created an eCommerce store that is basically a poorly organized and overpriced version of Amazon. Does she need to be selling $300 tank tops and a $240 hairbrush?

What started as a lifestyle newsletter, the Goop website is all sorts of confusing. Is it a store? A magazine? Is it a travel site? It’s all over the place! You can see one of her many, many projects under the Goop name in her tweet above. They’re desperately trying to appeal to everyone, and it’s just not working. Pick a lane!

Goop’s Products Are Deceiving

In 2018, a lawsuit was brought against Goop for misleading customers who bought their “Jade Egg,” an egg-shaped vaginal insert. Goop claimed the product would help balance hormones, increase bladder control, and regulate menstrual cycles, among other unproven health benefits. The lawsuit was settled for $145,000, and anyone who bought the product was refunded.

The judgment also stated:

[Goop must stop making] any claims regarding the efficacy or effects of any of its products without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence that substantiates the claims.

They haven’t, though. Goop continues to advertise some of their products as a treatment for severe medical conditions, and people are calling them out!

The Lawsuits Are Just Getting Started

Despite court orders to put an end to all deceptive marketing, Goop still sells candles, perfumes, and vitamins that supposedly treat many ailments. None of these claims are backed up by scientific research, and the public is getting fed up.

The organization Truth in Advertising has recently filed a complaint against the brand to the District Attorneys in California stating:

[Goop] deceptively markets products as able to treat and/or mitigate the symptoms of several medical conditions, including anxiety, depression, OCD, hormone imbalances, and hair loss, as well as address the symptoms of excessive alcohol consumption.

Not only are some of Goop’s products not treating what they claim to, but they can be dangerous. Some of the vitamins they sell contain 8,333 percent of the daily recommended dose of biotin. This interferes with testing when people are suffering from a heart attack, which has lead to deaths.

Gwyneth, take advice from Mean Girls and stop trying to make Goop happen!

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.