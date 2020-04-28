Final Fantasy VII Remake Might Totally Disregard Fans & Become Episodic

Final Fantasy 7 Remake recently released and was a big hit.

Some quotes from series director Tetsuya Nomura have been translated on Twitter.

If what these tweets reveal is true, then the future of the game is now looking questionable.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out, and people seem to like it. Now they’re scrambling for information about the following games. Series director Tetsuya Nomura has given fans of the game something to think about.

A copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ultimania was recently translated. The translation reveals that we could be getting a whole bunch of tiny games rather than a few big ones.

That sounds an awful lot like an episodic game to me.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Should Not Be Episodic

Final Fantasy 7 Remake met many players’ expectations. The ending may have been quite different, but the core of the game was solid. That’s partly because it expanded on some small characters. Given more significant parts, these characters turned out to be exciting and well-written.

There are some legitimate concerns about how well the story and gameplay will work across many smaller releases.

Do many smaller RPGs even make sense? Cutting an epic storyline into tiny pieces would probably lose some of its impacts too. Overcharging also becomes a concern, especially with Square Enix involved. Can you imagine six more games, all at $40 each?

That doesn’t take into account how long it’s going to take these games to come out.

More Detail Doesn’t Necessarily Mean a Better Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a detailed game. Expanding smaller characters worked in the game’s favor. In the translations, Nomura says:

If we divide it into more detailed smaller sections, then developing it will be faster.

He is specifically referring to the next installment of the game. But, if you examine all of the entries together, then it would overall take much longer. Also, while more detail made some characters more interesting, at some point, they’ll just be adding fluff to a decent story.

At the end of the day, Nomura and Square Enix are going to do whatever they want. They might release three $60, 30-hour RPGs. Or, they might release six more RPGs, clocking in at 10-hours and costing $40. We can be sure of one thing. They’re going to make a lot of money.

