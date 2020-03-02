Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Finally Arrives for PS4 Gamers

Square Enix has released a free FF VII Remake demo.

It is available right now on the PlayStation Store.

Players can experience the first chapter of the game ahead of release on Apr. 10.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo

Players can download the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo from the PlayStation Store. Here’s what Square Enix says is in store:

Enjoy the first chapter of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE─the iconic Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission─with this demo version.

It wasn’t a question of if, but when Square Enix would release a demo after leaks surfaced late last year. Data miners uncovered a listing for the demo on the PlayStation Store as well as art assets.

A series of videos showcasing part of the demo in action surfaced shortly afterward. The YouTube videos were quickly removed, but the cat was already out of the bag – a FF VII Remake demo was a certainty.

Progress Won’t Carry Over

The download weighs in at a relatively small 7.59 GB, especially when we consider speculation that the final game requires a whopping 100 GB of free space to install. Even on the sketchiest broadband connection, the download shouldn’t take longer than a few hours.

It’s worth noting that progress doesn’t carry over, so players won’t be getting a head start on the game when it launches on Apr. 10. Square Enix also warned that the contents of the demo might differ from the final product. This close to release, it’s safe to assume the demo offers a reliable snapshot of what to expect.

Square Enix is also throwing in an exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake PlayStation 4 theme for those that download the demo before May 11.

While the Final Fantasy VII Remake delay announced in January was unfortunate, the demo should tide us over nicely until April.

