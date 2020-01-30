Farming Simulator 19 Is This Week’s Epic Games Store Freebie

Epic Games Store has unveiled this week’s freebie.

The free game is Farming Simulator 19.

It’s available for free until next Thursday.

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for the Epic Games Store weekly free game drop. This time around, we get the pleasure of trudging around barley fields in a carbine harvester chewing wheat in Farming Simulator 19.

Farming Simulator 19

The usual drill applies. You’ll need to sign up for a free Epic Games Store account, then claim the game before next Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 pm GMT/11 am EST.

Epic Games hands out Farming Simulator 19 with no strings attached. This means you don’t need to install it right away. You can save it for a rainy day or for when you want to scratch that Stardew Valley itch with something a little more in keeping with real-world agricultural practices.

For the uninitiated, the name says it all. Last year’s edition of the long-running sim franchise, Farming Simulator 19 faithfully recreates the day-to-day grind of your friendly local industrial farm. Commandeer a true-to-life John Deere tractor and plow those fields to your heart’s content.

There are over 300 farming vehicles, machines, and tools from the biggest names in the farming game. New Holland, Fendt, Krone – you name it, it’s in there. You can also hark back to a simpler time and trot around your farm’s acreage on horseback.

Packed With New Features and Multiplayer

Developer Giants Software introduced two massive environments modeled on American and European heartlands from 2019. A host of new activities like feeding up livestock so there nice and plump for the abattoir and new crops like cotton also add color to the game play loop.

Farming Simulator 19 packs in a multiplayer component, too. You can team up with 15 other players to develop the biggest farm in the land.

If you’ve got a competitive streak or fancy watching some pro gamers harvest a virtual field as fast as they can, Farming Simulator 19 also has a burgeoning eSports scene.

The 14-tournament Farming Simulator League kicked off last summer with a €250,000 prize pool.