Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Rumors have suggested that Far Cry 6 won’t be set in North America, unlike the previous game.

According to TweakTown.com, the series will be going back to more ‘exotic’ locations.

This does not seem like the move of the brave new Ubisoft we were promised a few months ago.

Rumors are swirling about Far Cry 6. According to TweakTown.com, Ubisoft is planning on revealing the game during Ubisoft Forward on July 12th.

Anyone who wasn’t happy with the locale of Far Cry 5 is apparently going to be happy. Supposedly the latest entry in the series will take us back to more ‘exotic’ locations.

Here’s why that’s not really good enough to save the series.

Far Cry 6 Needs To Make Some Huge Changes

A little while ago, Ubisoft promised to change for us. After realizing they were producing homogenized pap too much, they promised to stop doing that. The Far Cry series is one of the biggest examples of that.

After the success of Far Cry 3, pretty much every game in the series turned into the same thing. A combination of radio towers, dangerous animals, and charismatic villains. No amount of minor changes, actually made the game’s feel different.

The North American setting of the last game was a departure for the series. Now, Far Cry 6 promises to go back to tropical locations like it’s something new. It’s really not. Most of the series is set in some sort of ‘exotic’ location.

Loading ...

This Is Not a Promising Start for the ‘New’ Ubisoft

If you were expecting Ubisoft’s promise to come true then this rumor doesn’t provide confidence. Retreading the same ground as the rest of the series with Far Cry 6 is a step in the wrong direction.

If Ubisoft actually wants to try something different then they really need to actually pull the boat out. If this is just going to be Far Cry 5 again but back in an ‘exotic’ location what’s the damn point?

Instead of Far Cry 6, it would be nice to see Ubisoft trying out a new IP. Having said that, I am more than willing to eat my own words if it turns out that this new Far Cry actually does do something new and unexpected.

Maybe they won’t even shoehorn in pointless online modes this time?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.