Ubisoft peaked with Far Cry 3 and has been struggling for ideas to refresh the franchise ever since. | Source: Ubisoft

Posted in: Gaming NewsOp-ed
Published:
June 9, 2020 11:49 AM UTC

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

According to rumors, Far Cry 6 isn't going to be set in North America, which is as unsurprising as it is unexciting. So much for Ubisoft's 'new' management shakeup.
Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui
  • Rumors have suggested that Far Cry 6 won’t be set in North America, unlike the previous game.
  • According to TweakTown.com, the series will be going back to more ‘exotic’ locations.
  • This does not seem like the move of the brave new Ubisoft we were promised a few months ago.

Rumors are swirling about Far Cry 6. According to TweakTown.com, Ubisoft is planning on revealing the game during Ubisoft Forward on July 12th.

Anyone who wasn’t happy with the locale of Far Cry 5 is apparently going to be happy. Supposedly the latest entry in the series will take us back to more ‘exotic’ locations.

Here’s why that’s not really good enough to save the series.

The rumor was also tweeted out by industry insider Nibellion on Twitter. | Source: Twitter

Far Cry 6 Needs To Make Some Huge Changes

A little while ago, Ubisoft promised to change for us. After realizing they were producing homogenized pap too much, they promised to stop doing that. The Far Cry series is one of the biggest examples of that.

After the success of Far Cry 3, pretty much every game in the series turned into the same thing. A combination of radio towers, dangerous animals, and charismatic villains. No amount of minor changes, actually made the game’s feel different.

The North American setting of the last game was a departure for the series. Now, Far Cry 6 promises to go back to tropical locations like it’s something new. It’s really not. Most of the series is set in some sort of ‘exotic’ location.

Loading ...

This Is Not a Promising Start for the ‘New’ Ubisoft

If you were expecting Ubisoft’s promise to come true then this rumor doesn’t provide confidence. Retreading the same ground as the rest of the series with Far Cry 6 is a step in the wrong direction.

If Ubisoft actually wants to try something different then they really need to actually pull the boat out. If this is just going to be Far Cry 5 again but back in an ‘exotic’ location what’s the damn point?

Instead of Far Cry 6, it would be nice to see Ubisoft trying out a new IP. Having said that, I am more than willing to eat my own words if it turns out that this new Far Cry actually does do something new and unexpected.

Maybe they won’t even shoehorn in pointless online modes this time?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. Contact him at: william.worrall@ccn.com

More of: UbisoftFar Cry 6
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

Marijuana Stocks Could Be the Best Place to Hide in Today’s Market

Rescheduled PS5 Event Date Has Leaked, Thanks to a Twitch Ad Blunder

The Stock Market Is Waving a Giant Red Flag. Will You Ignore This One Too?

The ‘Defund the Police’ Crusade Could Supercharge These Stocks

Amazon’s Rich Rally is Signalling Jeff Bezos as the $200 Billion Man

It’s Time Prince Andrew Answers for His Disgraceful Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

This Housing Market Catalyst Is Crazy Bullish – And You Probably Missed It

July Could Be the Moment of Reckoning for the U.S. Stock Market

Dan Bilzerian’s $5,000 Twitter Reward is Even Tackier Than You Think

The Dow Is Skyrocketing & Here’s Why Stocks Will Shatter Record Highs

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Press Hit Has a Sinister Royal Connection

Stock Market Bears Sweat Because This V-Shaped Recovery is No Myth

Glee’s Lea Michele Doesn’t Discriminate, She’s Just All-Round Awful

7 Companies You Should Renounce If You Support Black Lives Matter

The Stock Market Is Trading in a Parallel Universe – That’s OK…Until It’s Not

Did the U.S. Just Avert a Housing Market Crisis?

3 Reasons Why Airline Stocks Are Still a Sell Despite Recovery

The Fed Rescued Stocks from a Bear Market – But Bulls Won’t Like What Comes Next

Trump Is Giving Warren Buffett Investing Advice – But He Shouldn’t

The Stock Market’s Biggest Gains Always Happen at the Same Time Each Day

NFL QB Drew Brees Knew What He Was Saying – Don’t Let Him Off the Hook

Ellen DeGeneres Is an Anti-Feminist Egomaniac – And She Needs to Be Stopped

Glee Always Had a Seedy Underbelly – Lea Michele Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The Dow Is Surging – And That’s Awful News for the Housing Market

Blame the Fed for Ultra-Zombie Hertz Stock’s Ridiculous 100% Surge

Prince Harry Getting Involved With BLM? Hopefully He’s Learned From His Unsettling Past

The Stock Market Is Getting Hella Frothy – And It’s All Millennials’ Fault

Warren Buffett Should Follow His Own Advice – He’d Be $81 Billion Richer

The Next Big Stock Market Risk No One Is Talking About

Kourtney K is Aware – And I Fear She’s the Only ‘Woke’ Kardashian Sister

Meghan Markle Rumored to Be Relaunching the Tig – Here’s Why It Won’t Happen