The Ellen DeGeneres Show Doesn’t Deserve Your Applause

Employees of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will finally receive basic benefits many people take for granted.

The new “perks” include such luxuries as a few personal days and time off for doctor’s appointments.

This is really the least Ellen could do. Why is it being lauded as some sort of breakthrough?

Ellen DeGeneres said recently she thought she was doing her best. She’s really doing the absolute least.

After WarnerMedia launched an extensive investigation into her show’s allegedly-toxic work environment, the company agreed to bestow on its beleaguered employees some basic perks. Presumably, so they don’t all quit en masse.

Naturally, this is being called “progress” – but why?

Ellen DeGeneres Isn’t Going to Fire You If Someone Dies in Your Family – Whoop-De-Doo!

There have been a host of alarming allegations lobbed at Ellen DeGeneres and her eponymous talk show. One of the most disgusting was that former employees claimed they were fired for taking bereavement days to attend family funerals.

Assuming the allegations are true, it’s amazing it took so long for them to surface. And as we’ve discussed before, the responsibility ultimately lies on the shoulders of the “Finding Dory” actress herself.

In response to the backlash that’s finally wiped the varnish off Ellen’s facade, the show plans to give its employees some “perks.”

Among them: employees won’t have to worry about getting fired if someone dies! As an insider revealed to Variety:

Staffers will receive five paid days off to use at their discretion, birthdays off, and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters.

I’m sorry, but is this supposed to be impressive?

Employees Shouldn’t Have to Beg to Be Treated with Basic Humanity

Never mind the legality of firing someone for taking leave to mourn a family member. What happened to “being kind,” Ellen DeGeneres?

Few people need kindness more than someone who is mourning the death of a loved one – especially a close family member, like a parent or spouse. There’s nothing crueler than compounding the loss of a loved one with the loss of a job.

And we’re supposed to be applauding “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for doing the most basic of human kindnesses – and only after WarnerMedia demanded a thorough investigation into what employees claim was a nasty environment?

Sorry, but she gets no applause from me.

