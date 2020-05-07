EA Is Milking the Star Wars License & They May Just Be Getting Started

EA confirms plans to turn Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order into a video game series.

The first game released in November 2019 to incredibly positive reviews.

The single-player title was a surprising shift away from EA’s other titles, which have offered multiplayer modes with microtransactions.

In a financial call on Tuesday, EA CEO Andrew Wilson called Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order “one of the breakout titles of the last several years.” Wilson also confirmed that the game had had more than 10 million players since launch, calling it “the first title in an entirely new franchise.”

In a financial call in January, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order “significantly beat our expectations.” The game had only been expected to sell between 6-8 million copies.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Will Become a Series, Will It Become More?

This is the first time that EA has officially confirmed plans to turn Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order into a series. There had been rumors that a new game was in development after job listings were spotted at developer Respawn Entertainment.

However, this seems like an official declaration of their intentions.

It’s unclear if EA plans to change its microtransaction tactics with a new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game. Fans enjoyed the single-player adventure title for its story and its gameplay, but EA is a company that makes billions of dollars from multiplayer microtransactions.

Last year, Respawn also released Apex Legends, a game that has made hundreds of millions of dollars in microtransactions. Fans may not want multiplayer in the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but EA might do it for the money.

