Dr. Oz’s Solution for Getting Back to Normal? Let Two Million Children Die

Dr. Oz went on Fox News to make his case for reopening schools.

He said it was a “very appetizing opportunity” that might kill “2-3 percent” of the students.

This move could result in the death of over two million children. Why is Dr. Oz still allowed on TV?

Dr. Oz, the nation’s most unqualified coronavirus ‘expert,’ is at it again. He went on Fox News today to suggest that it might be a good idea to reopen schools, even though it could wipe out “2-3 percent” of students.

Dr. Oz, the same guy who pushed dangerous ‘miracle’ diet pills on the nation, said sacrificing these children “might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.”

Dr. Oz : Sacrificing Our Children Is a “Tradeoff” to Consider

During his Fox News interview, Oz referenced a report in the Lancet. He claimed:

I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality.

To be clear, the report said 2 to 4%. So right off the bat, this is a doctor who gets the numbers wrong. That might sound like a small percentage, but let’s take a deeper look at the numbers.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), roughly 56.6 million students attended elementary, middle, and high school in the United States in Fall 2019.

That means that Dr. Oz is suggesting we sacrifice anywhere between 1.1 million to 2.2 million children.

“Any life is a life lost, ” he continues,

But to get any child back in a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed, and making the most out of their lives with a theoretical risk on the back side. That might be a tradeoff some folks would be willing to consider.

We could essentially be wiping the entire population of Houston, if they were all children, off the map, if we send them back to school. I don’t know what part of that feels like “safely” being educated. Dr. Oz has never been huge on making sense.

Why Is Dr. Oz Still Allowed to Speak?

Seriously, why is this guy still in our lives? He already admitted that he lied about his miracle green bean extract to millions of people.

Part of his ‘coronavirus survival protocol’ recommended taking elderberry syrup. (Apparently, it now also includes “going back to school.”) In 2015, at least one thousand doctors called for his resignation.

And yet, here he is, continuing to infect the public with his nonsense. He actually said that reopening schools was a “very appetizing opportunity.” This is worse than the Texan Lt. Governor, who said old people should die for the economy. The only person as reckless as Oz seems to be Florida’s bumbling Governor de Santis.

What if Dr. Oz sacrificed 4 percent of his family to help reopen schools? How “appetizing” does that sound, Mehmet? Maybe this country just needs to start eating an apple a day, because this is one doctor we need to keep away.

