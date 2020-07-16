Dr Disrespect Twitch Ban: Surprise Theory Teases Streamer’s Next Move

A change to Dr Disrespect’s Twitter leads fans to believe that the streamer is about to make a grand return.

The hugely popular streamer was banned from Twitch in June for undisclosed reasons.

An old clip from a Dr Disrespect Twitch stream in May may also hint at his next move.

Banned Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect has removed the link to his Twitch page from his Twitter bio. The link has been replaced with a link to his official YouTube channel, where he posts clips from his Twitch streams.

The small change quickly led many fans of the streamer’s to wonder if he is headed to YouTube next. The reason for Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban hasn’t been confirmed. One unsubstantiated rumor suggested it’s because the streamer was conspiring to move to another platform and take other big-name streamers with him.

A clip from a Dr Disrespect stream in May also revealed that the streamer has spoken to Jaime Vernon, a producer of Joe Rogan’s show. If Dr Disrespect and Vernon have a good relationship, the theory is that the streamer would follow Rogan to Spotify, with whom he has just signed a $100 million deal.

Dr Disrespect Twitch Ban Due to ‘Severe Criminal Element’

In a Twitch stream, journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau told host HasanAbi that “no one’s talking to Dr Disrespect” about an exclusive deal. Slasher then added that “YouTube is not talking to Dr Disrespect,” seemingly shooting down the theory that the streamer is going to sign a deal with YouTube or Spotify.

In the same stream, HasanAbi said that the conversation with Slasher had taught him that Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban is allegedly due to a “severe criminal element.” HasanAbi also suggested that Slasher could face “potential legal repercussions” if he was to reveal the reason for Dr Disrespect’s ban, prompting Slasher to agree with what he’d said.

Dr Disrespect Could Move to YouTube

Theories of the streaming megastar lining up an exclusive deal may have been shot down, but this doesn’t mean that he won’t suddenly pop up on other platforms. Last week, Ninja held a hugely popular YouTube stream, without a deal being in place.

A separate report confirmed that Ninja is in talks with YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Gaming over a deal and that he chose to do the YouTube stream on his own. That could also be what Dr Disrespect is planning to do, though fans won’t know until the streamer himself confirms it.