Kim Kardashian Does More Performative Activism With Her Spotify Deal

Kim Kardashian inked a deal with Spotify.

That deal includes a podcast focused on “social justice.”

But this is more performative activism on Kardashian’s part.

Kim Kardashian has a podcast now.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star inked a deal with Spotify. It’s not as lucrative as Joe Rogan’s $100 million landmark deal, but it’s still giving Kardashian a nice payday.

And while Kardashian claimed that her podcast would focus on “social justice reform,” a closer look reveals that it’s just more performative activism.

Kim Kardashian’s Latest Role? Pretending To Be A Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is the daughter of one of the most infamous lawyers of all time: the late Robert Kardashian. In his prime, Kardashian was one of the “Dream Team” of lawyers who defended OJ Simpson.

At any time before his death, Kardashian could have followed in his footsteps. Instead, she chose to pursue a Hollywood-style career. She got her start as Paris Hilton’s assistant but didn’t get her “big break” until an infamous sex tape.

And while no one is against anyone trying to better themselves, Kim Kardashian didn’t want to become a lawyer until her reality TV popularity began fading. Even now, her “lawyering” efforts are a bit exaggerated.

She’s Only Getting Involved For Her Own Benefit

Kim Kardashian’s deal with Spotify includes a podcast that will “focus on social justice issues.” But according to the official release, the podcast:

…will be distributed under the Parcast network Spotify acquired last year, [and] will spotlight both Kardashian West’s involvement and the investigative work of co-producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. Both will co-produce and co-host the show.

So while Lori investigates, Kim is…being a celebrity? That doesn’t sound like a fair deal. It seems like just another platform for Kardashian to promote herself.

If anyone should care about the criminal justice system, it should be Kardashian. After all, she’s married to a Black man and has four Black children. Instead, she only cares about how she can use the guise of “social justice” to promote herself.

Her own sister, who doesn’t have Black children or a Black husband, is doing better with the activism.

Have we not had enough of celebrities’ performative activism? And does Kim Kardashian really need to promote herself again?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.