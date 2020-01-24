Posted in: Op-edPolitics
Donald Trump Just Tweeted the Space Force Logo and It Looks Very Familiar

Donald Trump is definitely trolling the American public. There hasn't been a single Space Force development that hasn't been a little too suspiciously goofy.

Author: W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Donald Trump's new Space Force logo boldly goes where the Star Trek logo already went before, and the internet can't stop laughing. | Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

  • Donald Trump just tweeted the new Space Force logo.
  • It looks very familiar. Because it’s the Star Trek Logo.
  • Trump actually stole the idea for the Space Force from Ronald Reagan.

Donald Trump tweeted out the new Space Force logo Friday afternoon.

It’s definitely the Star Trek insignia.

Source: Twitter

This can’t be real. We are definitely living in the best timeline.

You may have heard of the military’s legendary $600 hammers and $30 screws.

But let’s hope the DOD didn’t pay too much for this logo. Because the designer didn’t put very much thought into it.

Space Force Logo Is Star Trek

Source: Twitter

Even the Libertarian Party is laughing at Trump for this one.

Source: Twitter

I guess plagiarism is a Trump family tradition.

Remember when Melania Trump’s Republican National Convention speech was almost line-for-line cribbed from Michelle Obama’s DNC speech?

These are just too many coincidences.

Donald Trump is definitely trolling the American public. There hasn’t been a single Space Force development that hasn’t been a little too suspiciously goofy.

Like remember the Space Force uniform flap last week? They’re actually going to slap these Star Trek communicator badges on jungle camouflage uniforms.

Actually the entire Space Force program is a Ronald Reagan ripoff.

Donald Trump Is Copying Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign slogan was “Let’s Make America Great Again” | Image: Old Politicals Auctions, American Political and Historical Memorabilia

We know Trump copied his 2016 campaign slogan from Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign. But he’s doing the same thing with the Space Force. Ronald Reagan strung the public along with his “Strategic Defense Initiative.”

But Sen. Ted Kennedy roasted him pretty good for it by nicknaming it “Star Wars.” Now Donald Trump is just blatantly baiting America for the Star Trek jokes.

Last modified: January 24, 2020 11:50 PM UTC

W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Markets Contributor for CCN living in Nashville, Tennessee. Bachelor of Business Administration from Belmont University in 2009 (majored in Entrepreneurship). Organized Senator Rand Paul's first and second online fundraisers in 2009. Correctly predicted the bitcoin bull market of 2019. Roving editor for the Independent Voter Network since 2013. Email me | Follow Me on Twitter (followed by: fmr Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), fmr NM Gov. Gary Johnson, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY))

