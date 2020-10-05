Cyberpunk 2077 is the Best Next-Gen Launch Game Ever

Cyberpunk 2077 is basically a launch title.

The open-world RPG is a compelling case for next-gen consoles.

Will gamers consider it in the upcoming launch lineup?

Cyberpunk 2077, the hotly-anticipated game from The Witcher 3 devs CD Projekt Red, is launching one week after the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This essentially makes it a launch title – one that many aren’t considering when it comes to their next-gen buying decisions.

It doesn’t drop the same day as Demon’s Souls, Yakuza 7, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but Cyberpunk 2077 is a powerhouse title that will be perfectly playable on your next-gen box. Doesn’t that count for something?

Basically a Launch Title

“It will look better on the next-generation consoles from day one,” said a CD Projekt Red spokesperson, according to Windows Central.

The rep continued, stating:

I can confirm this is not the final update, at some point we’re going to have a more robust update for the next-gens, which we’re planning to give free of charge to anybody who purchases PS4 or Xbox One versions. But in any case, you will be able to play the game on the next-gens from November 19, when the game releases, and it will look better than the current gens from that moment as well.

A fully-fledged update will come sometime next year, but the day one update, assuming it takes decent advantage of next-gen power, should be fantastic.

Cyberpunk 2077 Excels on Next-Gen Hardware

The PlayStation 5 supports ray-tracing, 3d audio, native 4k at 60fps, and insane load times. Should Cyberpunk 2077 take advantage of any of that, even if it isn’t the natively built next-gen version, it will be the definitive way to play.

The Witcher 3 struggled to run on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Years later, patches have made it bearable, but not perfect. If Cyberpunk 2077 is anything close to the scope and scale of that game (and it is), we can expect it to struggle on current-gen systems as well.

For those knocking next-gen for not having enough launch titles, consider Cyberpunk. These enhancements could very well make it the best launch game ever.

