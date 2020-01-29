Critical Fernandes Signing is Just Band-Aid for Man Utd’s Diabolical Season

The full agreement for Bruno Fernandes’ transfer is in place.

Fernandes is flying into Manchester for medical today.

The goalscoring midfielder could save Solksjaer’s job and United’s season.

So it looks like they finally got there in the end. For once, footballing genius Ed Woodward did not scupper the deal. And Manchester United has a player who could be a real difference-maker.

With the club only 6-points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the league. Through to the next round of both the FA Cup and Europa League. An absolute nightmare of a season so far could still be saved if this signing works out as hoped.

Man United Needs Fernandes to Hit the Ground Running

There were strong rumors that Fernandes would sign for Manchester United in the summer. He seemed a perfect fit for what the club needed.

Coming off a 2018/19 season where he scored 32 goals and had 18 assists, Fernandes seemed like exactly the kind of player that could help give Manchester United a much-needed boost.

As is common for these strange times at Old Trafford, the powers that be decided that the club didn’t need that kind of player at all.

Six months later, they realize that they do.

Solskjaer, Woodward, and maybe even the Glazers, will be praying that he can deliver.

One Last Chance At Redemption

Ironically, this transfer was sealed on the night that CEO Ed Woodward’s home was attacked by disgruntled United fans.

Of course, there is no excuse for this kind of attack on a man’s home.

For once, he should take some credit for getting this deal done. And if it works out, he must continue this positive trend and overhaul the entire structure of the footballing side of the club.

For Ole Solskjaer, this is also one last throw of the dice. If Fernandes can fire United up, his job might just be safe for another season. And then we will get the chance to see if all of this talk about building for the future really is a thing.

Portugal Not Premier League

The big concern with all of these hypotheticals is that Liga NOS is not the Premier League. Fernandes has lit up the league for Sporting but the Premier League is a completely different story.

If he can bring even half of his input over from Portugal, Manchester United will be getting a huge boost. And exactly when they need it the most.

There is not much optimism at Old Trafford right now. But perhaps things could be about to change for the better.