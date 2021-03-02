Chris Cuomo Tells Us Exactly Why He Can’t Be Trusted

Chris Cuomo suddenly remembers how he's supposed to do his job. | Source: Lev Radin/ Shutterstock.

This is an opinion.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment yet again.

This time he allegedly made unwanted advances at a wedding.

His little brother, and CNN reporter, Chris Cuomo, said he “obviously” can’t cover the story. It wasn’t so obvious when he was lobbing softballs to his brother throughout the pandemic.

Chris Cuomo isn’t even trying to hide his bias anymore.

While his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment, again, Chris refused to cover the story. It shows that he has a clear conflict of interest.

While it may seem admirable to admit, he curiously silent about his bias when he was painting his brother as a pandemic savior throughout 2020.

As allegations, scandals, and coverups start to seep out of Andrew Cuomo’s life; we have to wonder what CNN was thinking.

Chris Cuomo Finally Admits the Truth

During Monday’s “Cuomo Prime Time” show on CNN (yes, they gave him his own show), Chris Cuomo acknowledged the growing controversies surrounding his brother Andrew.

He said he “obviously” can’t cover the story “because he is my brother.”

He continued:

Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that. There’s a lot of news going on that matters also, so let’s get after that.

Check out the segment below:

>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021

Wow. That really seems heartfelt and honest, Chris. You’re really laying the sincerity on thick.

But, please tell us, Chris: why is it not okay for you to cover your brother when it’s a story that paints him in a negative light, but it’s totally fine for you to tee him up with questions that wouldn’t make a hot pig sweat?

Check out this interview, which is one of many where Chris Cuomo sounds exactly like Andrew Cuomo’s brother:

Really?

Chris literally tells us all how hard it’s been for his brother before Andrew goes on an anti-Trump rant. And we all fell in love.

At one point, Andrew said:

Some say I shouldn’t come on this show because you harass me.

No, Andrew, that’s actually not why at all. It’s because you may have been sexually harassing women while your brother was on live TV telling everyone that you’re “single and ready to mingle.”

Will the Real Andrew Cuomo Please Stand Up

My my, what a difference a year makes.

It seems like only yesterday when we all thought Andrew Cuomo was one of the greatest leaders our country had to offer.

Now he’s been accused by multiple women of being an absolute dog.

Women, from his former aides to random people at weddings, have accused him of making unwanted advances. One even said he kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Another just came out and said he grabbed her face at a wedding and asked if he could kiss her.

Chris Cuomo was right! He sounds single and super ready to mingle!

Check out this video about Chris Cuomo’s and CNN’s egregious misstep in reporting:

But that, of course, is not all. Andrew Cuomo is also under investigation for a massive nursing home cover-up that may have caused thousands of deaths.

His team withheld the actual number of nursing home deaths for fear it would be ‘used against them.’ Oh, you mean that your decision to let seniors who’ve had Covid back into the nursing homes, which may have caused thousands of deaths, might look bad?

You don’t say.

He’s also been accused of being a bully and a manipulator.

Needless to say, we should take anything that either of the Cuomo brothers says with a boatload of salt from here on out.

But what’s worse is CNN giving Chris Cuomo the platform, knowing his unwavering bias.

That is not news. That is not journalism. And that is not what we deserve in a global pandemic.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.