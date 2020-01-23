Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
January 23, 2020 9:43 PM UTC

Cerebral Puzzler ‘The Bridge’ Is This Week’s Epic Games Store Freebie

Hot off the heels of Sundered: Eldritch Edition and Horace over the past two weeks, Epic is giving away boggling puzzler The Bridge starting today.

Author: Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

It's that time of the week again when Epic unveils the latest freebie to hit the Games Store and this time it's cerebral puzzler The Bridge. | Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP

  • This week’s Epic Games Store free game is now available.
  • The Bridge is a hand-drawn black and white 2D logic puzzle game.
  • The game is available for free until next Thursday.

It’s that time of the week again when Epic unveils the latest free game to hit its eponymous Games Store. Hot off the heels of Sundered: Eldritch Edition and Horace over the past two weeks, Epic is giving away boggling puzzler The Bridge starting today.

The Bridge

Developed by The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, The Bridge is a hand-drawn 2D logic puzzle game that toys with the player’s sense of perspective.

It’s akin to stepping into an M. C. Escher lithograph with all the head-scratching complexity that entails. You’ll have come across his work at some point. Maybe his famed Ascending and Descending print of monks trotting on a never-ending staircase.

Through the manipulation of both the environment and the laws of physics, The Bridge has you make your way through 24 unique environments. They grow in complexity over time.

We’re talking gravity-defying chess boards, Möbius strips, impossible two-dimensional objects and architecture, and Newtonian physics-bending vortexes.

Unabashedly cerebral, The Bridge excels in treading a fine line between punch-the-wall-in-frustration set pieces and a palpable sense of achievement once you’ve bested them. It’s also a reminder that games don’t have to be gratuitous violence or an ostensibly fresh angle on overused tropes.

Source: The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild

Free Forever

Released back in 2013, The Bridge has won countless awards for its inventiveness and secured an all-round positive response from critics and players alike. If you’ve yet to try it out, then the Epic Games Store freebie is the perfect excuse.

As per usual, the only hoop you need to jump through is opening up an Epic Games Store account. Then, hit that ‘Get’ button, and the game is yours for keeps, or at least until the demise of the Epic Games Store. Going by recent figures shared by Epic Games, that won’t be anytime soon give the storefront’s excellent first year.

This article was edited by Gerelyn Terzo.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

Thomas is a UK-based video game writer with an unhealthy obsession for everything weird and wonderful about the world of gaming. Contact: tbardwellfreelance[at]gmail[dot]com or Twitter at @TomBWrites

More of: Epic Games Store
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Donald Trump Just Tweeted the Space Force Logo and It Looks Very Familiar

There’s No Way to Win the Kingdom Hearts Project Xehanort Contest

Jason Mraz Goes Full Bernie Bro in Cringy Pro-Sanders Music Video

Dow Nosedives as Coronavirus Rocks a Complacent U.S. Stock Market

This Knights of the Old Republic ‘Remake’ Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

U.S. Treasury Yields are Plunging; Is It Time to Be Worried?

Eminem Defends ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ with a Blatant Lie

Uber Co-Founder Garrett Camp Has Dumped $620 Million Worth of Shares, but Not Everyone Is Selling

Wait, Is Fortnite Chapter 2’s Never-Ending Season 1 Actually Almost Over?

This Is Why the Dow Jones Suddenly Plunged More than 250 Points

Will Terrell Owens & Donovan McNabb Ever Grow Up?

China’s Top Virologist Says Coronavirus Golden Window of Containment Was Missed

A Deep Earnings Recession Could Crash The S&P 500: Economist

Dow Escapes 4th Straight Loss – But Will Trump Spoil the Party?

Colossus Virgil van Dijk is the Premier League’s Greatest Ever Center-Back