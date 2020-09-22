Can We Please Just Cancel Alyssa Milano Already?

Alyssa Milano is back in the news for more hypocritical actions.

This time, the ‘defund the police’ activist called the cops on a guy with an airgun.

It’s not the first time Milano has publicly broken her ‘activist’ nature. Why are we putting up with her?

Alyssa Milano doesn’t know when to stop.

First, she wants to defund the police. Now, she’s causing a massive and costly police response to a man with an air gun. Milano has loudly espoused her ideals, and she’s repeatedly gone against what she preaches.

She’s destroying the credibility of entire, important movements, and it’s time we let her go for good.

The Helicopters Came

According to a report by Page Six, Alyssa Milano sparked a massive police response over a man shooting at squirrels with an air gun.

The Daily Mail reported that there were seven sheriff vehicles, a K-9 unit, a police helicopter, and a Los Angeles Fire Department unit around her property.

Her neighbor was quoted saying,

We first noticed the helicopter circling overhead very low and knew something was going on, it’s usually such a quiet community. Then we saw all the police cars parked in front of Alyssa’s home. They had their guns at the ready and seemed very serious.

That’s a pretty generous reaction for someone who wants to defund the police.

How much would such a response even cost? For someone arguing for a decreased police budget, she’s doing an excellent job of running up their bill.

If you’re giving Alyssa Milano the benefit of the doubt, don’t forget, this isn’t the first time she’s done something like this.

Alyssa Milano Does Not Practice What She Preaches

Milano got her first taste of fame as Samantha Micelli in “Who’s the Boss?” She found a second wind as an activist for the #MeToo movement. Milano went fully in on people like Timothy Kavanaugh for his alleged sexual misconduct and tweeted emphatic statements like this:

And that’s why she got some severe backlash when completely ignored Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden. Milano went on Sirius Radio during the height of the Biden allegations and said:

Right, I did my work, and I spoke to Time’s Up. And I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation.

How quickly she changes her tune.

And of course, let’s not forget the time when Milano tried to rally the troops to wear protective face wear while donning a crocheted face mask littered with holes.

This woman is not fit to be preaching to anyone. It makes sense that people like Rose McGowan have called her a ‘fraud’ and a ‘lie.’ Instead of putting up with her ridiculous, shape-shifting narrative, can we just do what we do to all of the annoying people in 2020–and cancel her?

