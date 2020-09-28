Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Adds 20GB Preload – For PS4 Only

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 6 launches later today.

The updates tallies up to a chunky 20 GB download, adding to the game’s already massive 200 GB hard drive footprint.

Activison is allowing pre-downloads, but only for PS4 players.

Almost as sure as the tides, Call of Duty: Warzone balloons even larger with the arrival of Season 6 later today.

This time around, players can look forward to adding an extra 20 GB to the game’s already-massive install size, which surged past the 200 GB earlier this year.

Seemingly intent on curbing some of the criticism thrown its way over the size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the battle royale component, Warzone, publisher Activision has put the Season 6 update, dubbed 1.27, up for pre-download.

Season 6 weighs in lighter than Season 5’s 36 GB update, but still enough to worry those contending with low broadband speeds. With the files downloaded and waiting, all that’s required is installation, which takes substantially less time than the actual download. The pre-load should take the grueling wait that defines the advent of each new season out of the equation for many players.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pre-Load Catch

There’s a catch, though: the Season 6 pre-load is only available for PS4 players. Much like August’s Season 5, Sony announced the news in a tweet authored earlier today.

Transmission imminent — pre-download Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6 on PS4 in preparation for its release on September 28. pic.twitter.com/tFBlEoa3em — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 28, 2020

Those jumping in on Xbox or PC will have to settle for a chunky download when Season 6 kicks off at 11 pm PT/7 am BST. As for the reasons behind only PS4 players landing the pre-load special treatment, Activision reckons it’s down to a lack of support on Xbox and PC.

On the eve of Season 5’s launch, the publisher noted:

“Xbox does not support the ability to pre-download. Similarly, Battle.net does not currently support pre-downloads for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone.”

Last month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare production director, Paul Haile, noted that developer Infinity Ward aimed to reduce the overall size of the game with future updates.

While 20 GB more doesn’t sound like the promised ‘shrink,’ we’ll have to see how Season 6 re-configures the game’s overall footprint later on today.