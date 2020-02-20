Borderlands the Movie Is Either Going to Be Amazing or Terrible

Borderlands is the latest video game to have a movie adaptation announced.

Eli Roth is set to direct the film, while Craig Mazin will be writing it.

While Borderlands lends itself well to a movie, Eli Roth isn’t the most reliable director.

The age of video game adaptations is truly upon us. The Witcher completely crushed it, and Sonic has been doing well. Now it seems like every game adaptation is getting greenlit, including Borderlands apparently.

Lionsgate has hired Eli Roth, director of movies such as Hostel and Cabin Fever. It looks like one of the wackiest, most violent gaming franchises out there is about to become a movie.

It’s either going to be incredible or the worst video game movie since Super Mario Bros. There is no in-between here.

Borderlands Is the Perfect Game to Turn Into a Movie

Of all the video game licenses being bandied around, Borderlands is the perfect one to turn into a movie. The irreverent and wacky tone of the games could really lend itself to the big screen.

Borderlands has got a good blend of sci-fi action and insane humor. There’s also the setting of Pandora, which would not only be easy to pull off but would look amazing on screen.

As with all video game movies, there is always the chance that those producing the movies will completely misunderstand the source material. Personally, as much as I don’t want that, the current crew list doesn’t fill me with the most confidence.

Eli Roth Is Not the Most Reliable Director

Looking at Eli Roth’s track record isn’t the most reassuring thing ever. Most of his movies aren’t terrible, but none of them are really all that strong either. That’s not to say that he couldn’t pull out all the stops and really produce a great Borderlands adaptation.

Craig Mazin is coming hot off of his massively successful Chernobyl series. Combat that post-apocalyptic flair with the irreverent comedy of the Scary Movie scripts he wrote and you might have a winning combination. Although let’s hope that the script isn’t too close to his Scary Movie scripts.

No matter what happens, this is certainly one of the upcoming game adaptations to look out for.