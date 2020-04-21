A Forgotten PS4 Exclusive Could Be Coming to PS5

Wild, a game announced as a PS4 exclusive, could be coming to PS5.

Rayman creator Michel Ancel announced Wild nearly six years ago.

The Wild site has been updated with new art, suggesting that some sort of announcement is on the way.

PlayStation fans have been speculating wildly this week after Michel Ancel’s Wild Sheep Studio added new concept art to its site. The developer announced PS4 exclusive Wild back in 2014, but very little has been heard about it since.

PS4 Exclusive Wild Was Announced Five Years Ago

Wild was announced as a pre-historic survival game that would allow players to play a shaman who can take on the forms of different animals. There would be different times of day, changing weather, and seasons.

A Reddit thread shows all of the new art, and it does look like it could all be from that game. There is a shaman standing in front of a bear, a character standing among some gnarled trees, three different shaman character designs, and a fourth photo showing a beautiful landscape.

PS5 Specs Support Large Games

Many think that the game will be a PS5 exclusive. The PS5’s powerful specs support bigger games that look better but don’t have any loading screens. This is something that an open-world game like Wild could really use. It would allow Sony to show what the PS5 can do.

However, if Wild is coming to PS5, it’s unclear when they would make an official announcement. Today, an analyst suggested that Sony could host a PS5 reveal event very soon. This will likely come with news about the console’s release date, price, and games. But nothing has been announced. Until it is, the new concept art is just a talented developer showing off their skills.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.