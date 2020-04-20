PS5 Hardware Beats Superior Xbox Series X Where it Matters Most

The PlayStation 5’s SSD is faster than the Xbox Series X.

This could lead to shorter loading times and more expansive worlds, claims Halo co-creator.

Next-generation is shaping up to be something special.

Both the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X have impressive hardware – especially when compared to the current generation. However, the PS5 has a key advantage over its competitor, claims the art director behind every Bungie-produced Halo, Marcus Lehto.

A Specific Storage Solution

Specifically, the PlayStation 5’s SSD, which Mark Cerny revealed last month, “will make a huge difference,” Lehto said in an interview with Video Games Chronicle. Thanks to this, PS5 games should have drastically shorter loading times and no “30-second elevator rides.”

He stated:

It will make a huge difference. It will open up the door for more expansive content that can stream a lot faster. Players won’t be waiting on load screens and we won’t have to hide loading behind cinematics and that kind of thing.

While the Xbox Series X has a custom SSD, “its raw throughput is less than half” the PS5’s, The Verge notes, which could mean longer loading times on Microsoft’s hardware. But this isn’t an easy win. For devs to truly take advantage of PlayStation’s SSD, they must take the extra time to optimize for it.

So, it’s likely we’ll see cross-platform games run similarly, while PlayStation 5 exclusives will push this SSD to the next level with three-second loading times. Could this mean we’ll see more “all-in-one-take” games like God of War?

Probably. If Sony Santa Monica can pull off a title like that on aging hardware, imagine what they can do with a sequel on PlayStation 5?

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are Welcome Blessings

Lehto describes the current generation as “machinery in the stone age.” It’s any wonder we’re seeing gorgeous titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Death Stranding despite the age of these consoles. It’s seriously impressive stuff, and next-generation will only be better.

The art director says:

[The PS5’s SSD] will just help make things a lot more seamless and fluid for the player when it comes to their experience on those consoles.

Of course, we won’t know what’s true until we see it for ourselves. It’s about time Sony reveals some next-generation gameplay. However, the rumor is we’ll see something within the next few weeks due to coronavirus.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.