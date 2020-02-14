Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
February 14, 2020 10:18 AM UTC

$450 PS5 is Making Sony Nervous – and It’s a Pricing Disaster for Fans

Sony is having trouble keeping the manufacturing costs of the PlayStation 5 under $450 per unit, spelling potential disaster for consumers.

Author: Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

Production costs are spiralling near $450 for Sony's next gen PlayStation 5 and that will hurt its loyal customer-base unless Sony decides to swallow some of the costs. | Source: YouTube/PlayStation

  • A new report suggests Sony is struggling to keep the manufacturing cost of the PS5 under $450.
  • Sourcing DRAM and NAND flash memory are proving problematic due to competing demand from the mobile-phone industry.
  • Consumers could bear the brunt of this part scarcity if Sony opts to bump up the retail price of the PS5.

Sony is having trouble keeping the manufacturing costs of the PlayStation 5 under $450 per unit, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Part Scarcity Bumps PlayStation 5 Production Costs to $450 Per Unit

Citing ‘people with knowledge of the matter,’ Bloomberg says a scarcity of components is pushing up the price. DRAM and NAND flash memory are specifically problematic.

High demand for these parts from smartphone manufacturers prepping for the proliferation of 5G makes finding a reliable supply challenging.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 logo is official but details are far and few in-between. | Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As recently as last month, Sony said the final retail cost of the Xbox Series X would dictate the price of the PlayStation 5. While Sony and competitor Microsoft remain guarded over the expected pricing of their respective next-generation consoles, the consensus is that pricing above $399 would hamper sales.

Pricing Disaster

Selling consoles as at a loss at the beginning of a generational life-cycle is a relatively common practice. Manufacturers then recuperate losses through game sales. But, this price surge would see Sony take a substantially larger hit to keep the cost down for consumers.

Sony may also opt to take a different approach and price to PlayStation 5 higher to compensate for the increased manufacturing costs. Sony would look to make a profit, albeit a marginal one. In this case, fans would bear the brunt of the cost.

These two stances have caused divisions internally.

We already know what the Xbox ‘Series X’ looks like. | Source: Microsoft

It’s reasonable to assume that Microsoft may be experiencing similar sourcing issues. With both intending to align their prices with one another to a certain extent, the two may raise these in unison. The next-generation consoles may be more expensive than anticipated – a pricing disaster for consumers.

The report also reveals that Sony is investing in a more robust cooling solution for the PS5. This should please anyone who’s witnessed the cacophony caused by a PlayStation 4’s fans running full blast.

Equally interesting, Bloomberg reports that Sony is planning cross-generational releases for many PlayStation 5 titles.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based video game writer. Contact: thomas.bardwell[at]ccn[dot]com

More of: PlayStationPlayStation 5Sony
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

PewDiePie Took His Wife on The Weirdest Valentine’s Day Date Ever

The Coronavirus Outbreak Just Made This the World’s Worst Job

Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Album Is So Cringy It’s Almost Adorable

Dow Faces Headwinds After Boeing Suffers Another Brutal Blow

No Hope for Oil Price Revival as Coronavirus Blunts Chinese Demand

Lady Gaga’s Valentine’s Day Stunt Makes Her the Queen of the Incels

Lord of the Rings Is Better Off Without Daedalic Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s British Vogue Cover Is Way Less Woke Than You Think

Mass Effect Writer Reveals ‘Exciting’ Bioware Turned into Corporate Shills

Dow Lacks Conviction as Coronavirus Threatens Consumer Spending

Tesla is Not Self-Sustainable and Elon Musk Needs to Stop Lying About It

Liquidated Traders are Furious as XRP Crashes 56% on Bitmex

Hot Garbage Marvel’s Avengers Trailer Won’t Earn Your Pre-Order

Coronavirus Outbreak is Threatening to Bankrupt China’s Tesla Rival

Apple’s $207 Billion Cash Pile Isn’t Helping its Poorest Employees