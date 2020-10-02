The 4 Favorites, and 1 Dark Horse, to Win the 2020-21 Champions League

The Champions League draw threw up some intriguing groups.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich were drawn in a tricky Group A.

Runners-up PSG will have to compete in the ‘group of death’ alongside Manchester United.

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League is all set and raring to go following Thursday’s draw in Switzerland.

This year’s event coughed out some frightfully exciting clashes, especially after Lionel Messi’s Barcelona were picked alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

Elsewhere, Manchester United and PSG will be cursing their luck after landing in the group of death with RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

So, with the start of the European season only weeks away, it’s time to make our predictions. Here are my five favourites to claim that famous old trophy in Istanbul next year.

Bayern Munich

It’s difficult to see past the reigning champions right now, especially after the way they swatted aside the competition last season.

With Hansi Flick at the helm, the Bavarian giants are in scintillating form. Then, to add fuel to an already raging fire, Leroy Sane has joined their burgeoning ranks.

Joshua Kimmich only getting is only getting better, Thomas Muller is ageing like fine-wine and Alphonso Davies is tearing it up on the flanks. Did we mention that Robert Lewandowski, the best striker in Europe, leads their line?

Liverpool

The champions of England will be chomping at the bit to have another charge at European glory after their Atletico humbling last season.

The Reds’ recruitment this summer has been sublime, bringing in Thiago from Bayern and Diogo Jota from Wolves to bolster the first team.

Just imagine the metronomic Thiago feeding that electric front three of the Premier League’s best player on current form Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and the vastly-underrated Roberto Firmino while Virgil van Dijk holds the fort at the back.

Liverpool are going to take some stopping this season.

Juventus

The Old Lady makes the cut for no reason other than the fact that they boast Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

With his twilight years beginning to lurk ominously on the horizon, Ronaldo will do everything in his power to drag his teammates to the title their fans so desperately covet.

Having monopolised Italy, the famous Turin club will be hoping they can finally break their painful Champions League drought this season.

Paris Saint Germain

The French giants seem to be getting closer to the promised land each year. They came agonisingly close last season and will be determined to clear that final hurdle.

After spending more than the GDP of most developing nations, the French side finally look to be maturing in their quest to conquer the Champions League.

Mbappe is coming of age and with the mercurial talent of Neymar to call upon, the Parisians simply have to be one of the favourites.

Atletico de Madrid

There has to be one wildcard in amongst it kicking dust over the big boys, doesn’t there?

Diego Simeone is a tactical genius, and is more than capable of masterminding a massive upset this season. Everyone saw what the Madrid side are capable when they toppled Liverpool at home last season.

On top of that, the signing of Luis Suarez could prove to be one of the most shrewd pieces of business of the year.

Look out for Simeone’s men this year.

Finally, just missing out on the top five are Manchester City and Real Madrid.

With Pep Guardiola frantically fumbling about with his defence, the Citizens look vulnerable. Madrid, meanwhile, boast an ageing squad that just doesn’t look capable of going all the way in club the Champions League.

