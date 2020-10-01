Messi Is Now the Weak Link in Champions League Rivalry With Ronaldo

Messi will visit Ronaldo twice this season and each player will be trying to prove their greatness, but only one has the true edge.
  • Published: 2 mins ago
Messi Ronaldo
Ronaldo has outperformed Messi for the last seven years. | Source: (i) Gevorg Ghazaryan/Shutterstock.com (ii) REUTERS / Albert Gea. Image edited by CCN.com.
  • Messi and Ronaldo will face each other twice in this season’s Champions League group stage.
  • Messi used to boss Ronaldo in this competition, but now he’s the weak link.
  • Ronaldo and Messi are both under increased pressure to prove they can still deliver at this level.

The UEFA Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo country, and Lionel Messi is just visiting. Messi gets to visit twice this season when he and Barcelona face Ronaldo’s Juventus home and away in Group G.

Messi vs. Ronaldo x2 makes Group G the one to watch. | Source: Twitter

Messi will have a point to prove because he’s now the weakest link in a rivalry he used to own.

Messi Bossed Ronaldo at this Level Early Doors

The role reversal in the rivalry between the two greatest players of their generation can best be charted through the Champions League.

Messi was in the box seat early doors. He bossed things by helping Barcelona beat Ronaldo and Manchester United in the final in 2009.

Barca’s second goal came from a Messi header when he hung, seemingly suspended in midair, above a bewildered Rio Ferdinand.

More Messi-inflicted pain was to follow for Ronaldo when he led Real Madrid out for a semi-final on home soil in 2011. The occasion was ruined when Barca coasted thanks to a Messi masterclass at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Beating United in another final cemented Messi’s place as the undisputed best player on the planet. All Ronaldo could do was cast envious glances, but his fortunes soon changed for the better.

Ronaldo Has Dominated Since 2011

Ronaldo had already lifted the famous trophy with United in 2008. But his true ownership of the prize began with Real Madrid during the 2013/14 season.

He was the key man for an expansive team expertly led by master tactician Carlo Ancelotti. Ronaldo scored an eye-watering 17 goals to help Real win the competition for a 10th time, both records.

Messi struck back by helping Barca win a treble alongside Neymar and Luis Suarez the following season. Being usurped temporarily only served to spur Ronaldo to even greater heights.

His response was to win the Champions League for the next three seasons in a row. Zinedine Zidane had replaced Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez in the dugout, but Ronaldo was still the main man.

He scored 16 goals during the 2015/16 season, and 12 a year later, before adding 15 more when Real completed the hat-trick against Liverpool in 2018.

Those goals and all that silverware have given Ronaldo a decisive edge over Messi:

Ronaldo has the numbers and hardware to put him firmly in front of Messi. | Source: Twitter

The Champions League hasn’t been as kind to Ronaldo since he joined Juve two years ago. Quarter-final exits at the hands of Ajax and Lyon have left him unfulfilled.

His overall numbers are still the envy of every other player at the top level, including his rival in Barcelona.

Added Pressure on Ronaldo, Messi this Season

Ronaldo needs to deliver this trophy for Juventus. The Turin giants signed him to end a drought in the competition stretching back to 1996.

He’s 35, but there’s still pressure on Ronaldo to prove Juve didn’t waste £99.2 million on a spent force. That’s nothing compared to the scrutiny Messi will be under this season.

He failed to force his way out of Barca when an ugly PR battle ended with him backing down. Messi won nothing last season and has become disillusioned working with president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

There’s still enough talent around Messi, though, including Antoine Griezmann and wonder kid Ansu Fati.

Messi and Fati mean Barca will still be a Champions League force for years to come. | Source: Twitter

If Messi wins this trophy again, he might settle the GOAT debate with Ronaldo once and for all.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Aaron Weaver edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 2 mins ago
James Dudko
James Dudko
Sportswriter based in the UK, primarily interested in World Football and NFL. Previous experience includes work for Bleacher Report, FanSided, International Business Times and HITC. You can | Email me | LinkedIn | Twitter Muck Rack 

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Most Commented

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway.