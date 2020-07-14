13 Years Later, Halo 3 on PC Has Officially Landed Ahead of Schedule

Halo 3 for PC was slated to launch later today.

Developer 343 Industries opted to release the game earlier and it is now live on Steam and the Windows 10 Store.

The game forms part of the six-game Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Halo 3 has now officially launched on Steam and Windows 10 Store earlier than expected, pleasing fans to no end.

The game was set to go live later today at 10 am PST/5 pm GMT, but 343 opted to bring it to fans sooner. As 343 Industries’ community director Brian Jarrad explained on Twitter:

Yep, Halo 3 PC and the MCC update are now live a bit early. It’s been nearly 13 years, we figure you’ve waited long enough. Note some services may still be coming online ahead of our “official” launch tomorrow AM.

Developer 343 Industries has released the game on PC for the first time as part of the ever-growing Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The Collection brings together six mainline Halo titles to PC, some for the first time, with visual improvements, including 4K support and 60 FPS, and new PC-focused optimization and settings.

The game is available either standalone for just shy of $10 or as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection for a competitive $40. The full Halo 3 Steam download racks up to 10.8 GB, offering fans a welcome reprieve the ever-swelling install size of modern shooters, notably Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s hard drive-busting 200 GB.

As for the Master Chief Collection Season 2 update, it brings several changes to the bundle of games, including a Forge mode for Halo: Reach, Halo 2, and Halo 3, a new challenge reward system, a raft of new skins, and bug fixes.

With Halo 3 now out in the wild, only two titles remain to complete Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4, which 343 Industries plans to release by the close of 2020.