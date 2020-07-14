Home Gaming 13 Years Later, Halo 3 on PC Has Officially Landed Ahead of Schedule

13 Years Later, Halo 3 on PC Has Officially Landed Ahead of Schedule

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites
July 14, 2020 10:19 AM UTC
343 Industries' storied Halo 3 makes its highly-anticipated PC debut earlier than planned pleasing franchise fans to no end.
Posted in: Gaming

A gaming classic that was ahead of its time gets a remaster with higher graphics and frame-rates for modern PCs. About time. | Source: Microsoft

  • Halo 3 for PC was slated to launch later today.
  • Developer 343 Industries opted to release the game earlier and it is now live on Steam and the Windows 10 Store.
  • The game forms part of the six-game Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Halo 3 has now officially launched on Steam and Windows 10 Store earlier than expected, pleasing fans to no end.

The game was set to go live later today at 10 am PST/5 pm GMT, but 343 opted to bring it to fans sooner. As 343 Industries’ community director Brian Jarrad explained on Twitter:

Yep, Halo 3 PC and the MCC update are now live a bit early. It’s been nearly 13 years, we figure you’ve waited long enough. Note some services may still be coming online ahead of our “official” launch tomorrow AM.

343 Industries treats fan to an early release. | Source: Twitter

Developer 343 Industries has released the game on PC for the first time as part of the ever-growing Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The Collection brings together six mainline Halo titles to PC, some for the first time, with visual improvements, including 4K support and 60 FPS, and new PC-focused optimization and settings.

The game is available either standalone for just shy of $10 or as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection for a competitive $40. The full Halo 3 Steam download racks up to 10.8 GB, offering fans a welcome reprieve the ever-swelling install size of modern shooters, notably Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s hard drive-busting 200 GB.

As for the Master Chief Collection Season 2 update, it brings several changes to the bundle of games, including a Forge mode for Halo: Reach, Halo 2, and Halo 3, a new challenge reward system, a raft of new skins, and bug fixes.

With Halo 3 now out in the wild, only two titles remain to complete Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4, which 343 Industries plans to release by the close of 2020.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

More of: HaloHalo 3steam
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based writer covering the video game industry. Email me | Bug me on Twitter | Website | Muck Rack

Latest News:

Dow Futures Reverse Gains as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer

Apple Burns Naysayers as It Beats Down EU and Nails Lockdown

T-Pain Exposes Travis Scott as Bush-League – He’s Perfect for Kylie Jenner

Sorry Haters, But Kate Middleton Won’t Cave Under the Pressure

Stocks Look Unstoppable – But the Banks Know Everyone’s Broke

The Housing Market Bubble Will Pop First in Big Cities – Here’s Why

Dow Rallies Defiantly as Fed Warns of ‘Sudden’ Stock Market Plunge

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Draws a Line in the Sand, Right in Front of Nick Cannon

Tesla Stock Might Join the S&P 500 – Bulls Are Still Playing With Fire

Someone Rescue Chrissy Teigen from This Insane Alt-Right Conspiracy

As Stocks Soar, One Metric Shows 60 Mega-Bankruptcies this Year

Budget PES 2021 ‘Season Update’ Will Still Be Better Than FIFA 21

Meghan Markle’s ‘Girl Up’ Speech Confirms My Unfortunate Suspicion

Dow Skyrockets as Stocks Enter ‘Forest of Make Believe’ Fairytale

ChainUP Offers Fiat-to-Crypto Credit Card Services in over 146 Countries and Regions

Don't Miss: