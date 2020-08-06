Major Gaming Streamer’s Penalty Exposes YouTube’s Embarrassing Loop

YouTube gaming streamer LazarBeam gets hit with a copyright strike on content from several years ago.

The strike would prevent the streamer from uploading videos or streaming for a whole week.

With nearly 16 million subscribers, LazarBeam is one of YouTube’s biggest gaming creators. He signed an exclusive streaming deal with the platform in January 2020.

YouTube streamer LazarBeam has proved that no one can escape the wrath of the platform’s copyright strikes.

In a tweet, LazarBeam revealed that he’d been hit with a copyright strike on a video that he posted three years ago, leaving him unable to stream or upload new videos for a week.

YouTuber LazarBeam Forced to Beg for Help on Twitter

LazarBeam, who has 15.9 million YouTube subscribers, was then forced to send a tweet for help to the YouTube support Twitter account. The account responded with a link, telling the streamer that he could file a “counter notification,” though this would begin a legal process.

For LazarBeam, this was just another unfortunate happening in what has been an incredibly stressful week for the YouTuber. The streamer also had to get tested for COVID-19 after feeling ill.

While the test results came back negative, LazarBeam was forced to stay away from the office for three days and told fans to expect fewer YouTube uploads. In a tweet earlier today, the YouTuber complained about all of the things he’s had to deal with this week, saying “I just wanna make videos”.

This Ad Keeps Us Going:

YouTube Embarrasses Itself After LazarBeam Deal

Video: The streamer’s last YouTube video gained 11 million views within a week

For YouTube, this is an incredibly embarrassing moment. In January 2020, YouTube signed LazarBeam to an exclusive streaming deal, confirming that it sees the streamer as one of its most important creators. If YouTube’s top talent is forced to beg for help on Twitter, some may ask how the platform treats the rest of its streamers.

YouTube isn’t the only streaming platform to have faced a copyright controversy.

In June, Twitch’s top talent complained about a huge number of DMCA claims on their older content. This doesn’t make the copyright claim on LazarBeam any less puzzling though it may prompt more calls for a change to the system.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.