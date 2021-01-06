The World Is Revolted by Donald Trump, Here Are the Tweets to Prove It

Donald Trump has taken his sweet time in denouncing any of the violent protestors at the Capitol, and the rest of the world is sick of him.



By: Aaron Weaver | Email

This is an opinion.

Donald Trump is not seeing much support from the rest of the world. | Source: Michael Candelori / Shutterstock.com

Donald Trump may not have officially incited today’s riots in the Capitol, but we all know he didn’t do much to stop them.

Protestors infiltrated the Capitol building and halted Joe Biden’s election certification.

This was the last straw for many world leaders as they’ve begun to loudly speak out against Trump.

If it wasn’t already clear that the rest of the world was disgusted by Donald Trump, it’s now become obvious.

All it took was a hostile takeover of the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. for world leaders to make their feelings fully known.

The Capitol Is Under Siege

Men wearing camouflage waving confederate flags have infiltrated the Capitol Building today. Why? Because today was the day that Joe Biden was to be certified as the winner of the 2020 election.

That has yet to happen–Congress has only certified 12 electoral college votes–all for Donald Trump.

And Trump played a huge role in these events. He’s been hyping up his base to prepare for a big rally on January 6th in Washington D.C. That rally turned into these Capitol protests, and Trump said very little to discourage them.

Now his ‘peers’ have been denouncing his actions left and right. After Mike Pence refused to join Trump in his quest to overturn the election, it seems that his only friends in the Capitol building are the ones that got in there by force.

How the World Feels About Donald Trump

It’s no big secret that millions of Americans have despised Donald Trump and have resented every moment he’s been President. But now world leaders have come out of the woodwork to denounce him as well.

Check out these tweets:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced the events on Twitter:

Here’s one from the European Parliament President David Sassoli:

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gave a vote of confidence for Joe Biden:

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg puts the onus on Trump:

Scottish First Minister Nicole Sturgeon was not amused:

And let’s not even get started on Trump’s fellow Republicans. Former Attorney General William Barr called the Capitol mob “outrageous and despicable.”

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the president “caused this insurrection.”

Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced the President’s attempts to overturn the election on Wednesday:

The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them all, it would damage our republic forever. … If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We’d never see the whole nation accept an election again.

It appears as the only people left who appreciate Donald Trump are the ones he’s personally misled through his tweets and his casual acceptance of the QAnon conspiracy.

Good luck getting the rest of the world back on your side.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.