This Resident Evil 8 ‘Leak’ Is Going Viral – And Boy, Will It Disappoint You

Resident Evil 8 may bring back Ethan from RE7, along with the first-person view.

There’s talk that zombies will be returning with this entry, and the game may not even use “8” in the title.

If you’re a fan of the series, you’d better hope this “leak” isn’t accurate.

Major Resident Evil 8 “leaks” are starting to spread, but fans of the horror series might not like what they hear. The most recent rumors come from Biohazard Declassified and were reported on by YouTube channel Residence of Evil.

Resident Evil ‘Leak’: RE8 May Copy the Worst Parts of RE7

The alleged Resident Evil 8 leak claims that the newest entry in the series, outside of remakes, is going back to the first-person perspective that was used in Resident Evil 7.

That seems like a strange choice considering the use of a third-person camera in the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, and many fans aren’t happy.

That first-person view may fit better with the game’s story, which the leak claims will focus on Ethan, the main character of RE7. Chris Redfield may return in the game as well, but the rumors don’t say in what capacity.

Other interesting tidbits from these Resident Evil 8 rumors include the return of zombies, as well as new wolf-like enemies, instead of the molded from RE7. Another new addition may be a phantom female monster that stalks the player and can be diverted with attacks.

The New Resident Evil Could Be Part of a Spin-Off Series

Finally, these RE8 rumors claim that the game may not use a numerical title.

The leaker didn’t explain why, but it’s possible that Capcom wants to separate Resident Evil 7 out into its own spin-off series. That makes sense because the first-person perspective isn’t the norm for the franchise.

The events in RE7 feel completely disconnected from the rest of the games. The ghostly woman who follows the player and possible werewolves may be further signs of a spin-off series.

Did Fans Really Want Ethan and FPS Gameplay Back?

It’s not surprising that longtime Resident Evil fans are irate at these RE8 rumors.

The first-person camera is a major shift from the series’ overall style, not to mention the fact that Ethan was one of RE’s most boring characters and utterly undeserving of an encore appearance.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that these are just rumors – for now. Resident Evil 8 may turn out to be completely different from what the leaks suggest, and that would absolutely be a good thing.