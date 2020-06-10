How worried is the Federal Reserve about the state of the U.S. economy? So concerned that they have projected interest rates will hold at zero until at least 2022. | Source: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/AFP

Posted in: Markets
Published:
June 10, 2020 7:49 PM UTC

This Is Why the Dow Jones Was So Dizzyingly Volatile Today

The Dow Jones struggled on Wednesday, and even an ultra-dovish FOMC projection failed to lift stocks outside the Nasdaq.
Author: Francois Aure @bullishtulips
  • The Dow Jones swung wildly in Wednesday afternoon trading.
  • Jerome Powell’s cautious press conference helped erase a brief stock market bounce after the FOMC’s interest rate decision and forward guidance.
  • In the background, Donald Trump’s plunging popularity among Republicans should have Wall Street on watch.

The Dow Jones swung lower, then higher, then lower again on Wednesday as Wall Street reacted to the Federal Reserve’s forward guidance on interest rates.

Dow Jones Pops And Drops After Ultra-Dovish Fed Decision

Shortly before the closing bell, the Nasdaq was the top performer among the U.S. stock market’s primary indices, while the Dow and S&P 500 lagged behind.

The Dow Jones erased its post-Fed gains as bulls ran out of gas. | Source: Yahoo Finance
  • The Dow fell 140.26 points or 0.51% to 27,132.04.
  • The S&P 500 ticked 0.02% higher to 3,207.94.
  • The Nasdaq bounced 1.23% to 10,076.23.

How worried is the Federal Reserve about the state of the U.S. economy? So concerned that they have projected interest rates will hold at zero until at least 2022.

In addition, the Fed will increase some of its security purchases. The Dow popped higher at the news, as the U.S. dollar weakened and gold price rallied.

Although the recent blockbuster jobs report had generated some speculation that the FOMC might float the idea of a rate hike in 2022, there was no such push-back today.

And Dow bulls partied before the sentiment soured during Jerome Powell’s cautious Q&A:

Danielle DiMartino Booth, the CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence, has been critical of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to support the economy and stock market.

Commenting on the Fed meeting today, she said that the central bank must now fight “a problem of its own making”: an addiction to razor-thin interest rates.

While Fed was successful in helping the stock market recover from the coronavirus-driven selloff in March, the jury is out on how much the Fed is helping the economy recover. The Fed has a problem of its own making.

Most market participants are convinced that interest rates will be lower for as far as the eye can see. The market is currently pricing in no rate hikes for at least three years, which is less than the seven year duration of near-zero interest rates that took place after the last crisis in 2008.

Wall Street Ignores Trump’s Collapsing Approval Rating

Fed news dominated the stock market today, but political considerations could begin to creep into focus soon.

Donald Trump is widely viewed as the pro-Wall Street candidate in the upcoming presidential election in November. Unfortunately for the incumbent, a pandemic bump in his approval rating has been dramatically erased.

Donald Trump has seen his pandemic approval rating bump completely erased in a leading poll. | Source: Gallup

Gallup’s latest approval poll showed the Dow-friendly candidate collapsing from 49% approval to just 39%:

Perhaps most alarming for investors hoping for another four years of deregulation in Washington, Gallup noted that approval dove even in the president’s own party.

Trump’s latest job approval rating fell significantly among all party groups, and by similar margins among each. This includes drops of seven percentage points among Republicans (to 85%) and independents (to 39%), and nine points among Democrats (to 5%). Republicans’ approval of Trump is the lowest it has been since September 2018 (also 85%).

Striking an increasingly combative tone as his core support frays, Trump has even begun to distance himself from Fox News.

Trump torched Fox News in a tweet today. | Source: Twitter

While naysayers will point to the “inaccurate polling” that saw Hilary Clinton expected to beat Donald Trump, in reality, the results were still within the margin of error.

With betting markets heavily favoring Joe Biden, stock markets will have to start pricing in the growing probability that Trump loses – and maybe even ushers in a “blue wave” in Congress.

And considering that the Democratic nominee favors higher corporate taxes, there could be a sharp reaction in the Dow Jones should Biden continue to extend his lead.

Dow 30 Stocks: Tech Exceptionalism Continues

It was a volatile day in the Dow 30, but the overall performance of the index was shielded by some spectacular gains from a couple of its biggest stocks.

Two trillion-dollar companies led the way, as Apple (+3%) and Microsoft (+4.5%) anchored the index.

Elsewhere, Johnson & Johnson 1.6% jumped after announcing it was beginning its human trials for a vaccine earlier than was previously thought.

But Boeing stock (-5%) fell for a second straight day as investors cooled on a fantastic rally that saw BA shares surge 50% in a week.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth for CCN.com.

Show comments
Francois Aure @bullishtulips

Financial speculator & author living in the hills in Los Angeles. J.D. but very much not a lawyer. Favorite trading books are anything written by Jack Schwager. Email: bullishtulips@gmail.com,

More of: federal reserveDow JonesJerome Powell

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The Death of the American Shopping Mall Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Is Valorant Just a Fad?

Kingdom Hearts Coming to Game Pass Won’t Make the Story Easier to Understand

Your Biggest Fear About PS5 Games Might Be Coming True

Meghan Markle Is Going to Ditch Prince Harry – and Here’s Why

Don’t You Dare Shed a Tear for Lisa Vanderpump

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out

Don’t Bet Against a God of War Reveal During Sony’s PS5 Event

Far Cry 6: A ‘New Exotic Setting’ Won’t Save Ubisoft’s Recycled Franchise

Dow Collapses as ‘Psychotic’ Rally Pauses. What Happens Next?

Sony Will Demo PS5’s Most Underrated Feature – And You May Miss It

WHO’s Virus Announcement Adds Voltage to Stunning Stock Market Rally

Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Snub Pours Gasoline to Google Stadia Dumpster Fire

The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish – So Why Don’t Americans Agree?

Kylie Jenner Killed Influencer Culture – But She Didn’t Do It Alone

Hartley Sawyer Fired For Racist Tweets – You’re Next, Ellen Degeneres

The Economy Is in Shambles, But Don’t Expect a Discount on Your Xbox Series X

The Dow Just Soared Again – But Will the Federal Reserve Spoil the Party?

Nancy Pelosi’s Kente Cloth Stunt Is the Most Boomer Move of BLM

Tesla Smashes Its Record High – Here’s Why It’s Just Getting Started

You’ll Regret Betting Big on Another Titanic Oil Price Rally