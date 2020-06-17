The Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Drama Is Starting to Get Obnoxious

Johnny Depp shared yet another salacious detail about his divorce.

This time, he’s accusing estranged wife, Amber Heard, of having a threesome with Cara Delevigne and Elon Musk.

Haven’t we had enough of this drama?

Johnny Depp hates Amber Heard.

The actor is slowly becoming more known for his acrimonious divorce from Amber Heard than his film career. He’s gone to the media with even more details.

Now, he’s saying that Heard had a threesome with actress Cara Delevigne and tech-bro god Elon Musk.

I’m sorry, but haven’t we had enough of this nonsense yet?

As Johnny Depp’s World Turns

To be clear, Heard was absolutely abusive to Johnny Depp during their marriage. That’s gross, and nobody should go through what Depp went through.

But in the same breath, nobody needs to know the “scandalous” details of Depp and Heard’s marriage, either.

And that includes this latest salvo delivered by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s lawyers. As we know, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation.

If a court determines Heard lied about Depp and cost him his career, he absolutely should get that money.

What was the purpose of sharing details about an alleged threesome between Heard, Musk, and Delevigne with the press?

Heard, who started dating the playboy Tesla mogul after she and Depp split in 2016, orchestrated a ménage à trois with her friend and new boyfriend at Depp’s downtown L.A. penthouse while the two were still technically married. The story came to light during a deposition from a friend of Heard’s. Depp, for his part, hasn’t “ruled out” serving Delevingne with a subpoena to gather any information that may help his case.

Okay. And?

Threesomes Are Not Scandalous

Call me jaded, but someone having a threesome with two other consenting parties isn’t scandalous. In New York City and Los Angeles, either you’ve done it, or you know someone who has.

If Heard did have a threesome with Delevigne and Musk, she’s guilty of being a cheating wife. She’s also arguably guilty of having awful taste (really, Amber? Elon Musk? Did you look at him first?).

But, contrary to what Johnny Depp (via his lawyers) says, she’s not guilty of anything else.

At this point, the situation between the two former lovers has gotten way out of hand. They need to finish out this courtroom drama quietly and leave us all in peace.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.