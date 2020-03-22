Sony PS5 Reveal Beats Xbox Series X Without Trying

The PS5 reveal video gets more views than the Xbox Series X trailer, despite the PS5 stream being criticized as “boring.”

The PS5 video has 13.5 million views compared to the 10.6 million views on the Xbox Series X reveal.

This suggests that Sony may not have to try very hard to make the PS5 more successful than the Xbox Series X.

The PS5 reveal was widely criticized as being incredibly boring. Sony’s decision to talk about the console’s specs and its technical features wasn’t what some had expected.

Many fans wanted Sony to reveal what the PS5 looks like. A few also thought that Sony could use it to confirm the PS5’s release date or price.

It’s unclear how many views the PS5 video got from live viewers compared to views after fans learned just how boring and technical the video was.

Xbox Series X Announcements Can’t Take Down PS5 Specs

The success of the PS5 reveal suggests that Sony may not have to try very hard to make its console sell better than the Xbox Series X.

Fans may want information about PS5 games and the price, but this shows that they are also happy to watch an hour of Sony talking about “SSDs” and game loading times.

This could be a huge problem for Microsoft, which has revealed some really entertaining things about the Xbox Series X.

Games like Hellblade 2: Senua’s Sacrifice have been confirmed and there will be features like Smart Delivery, which lets players get an Xbox Series X version of an Xbox One game for free.

This is great but it seems that the company will have to do more just to take down Sony, a company which fans seem to like without it trying.

