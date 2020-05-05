Scott Disick Was Betrayed by His Rehab Facility – He Has Every Right to Sue

Scott Disick abruptly left a Colorado rehab facility, claiming it violated his privacy.

His attorney says the actor will sue the rehab center.

This lawsuit is entirely justified.

Just 24 hours after checking into a Colorado rehab facility for what can only be described as a “myriad of issues,” Scott Disick has already checked out.

Disick alleges that the facility leaked a photo of him without his permission. According to attorney Marty Singer, the reality star plans to sue the facility for this violation of HIPAA laws.

Scott Disick asked for help – instead, he got betrayed

TMZ initially reported that during these past few weeks of quarantine, Scott Disick was alone with his thoughts. Recovering addicts understand that isolation can be a dangerous thing, often leading to a relapse.

For Disick, the death of his parents (in 2013 and 2014, respectively) weighed heavily on his mind during this period of forced isolation. He decided to be pre-emptive with his recovery before he fell too far down the proverbial rabbit hole.

Unfortunately, in their quest to get “the story,” the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado, may have violated his privacy.

When Disick realized that a staff member of the facility may have leaked a photo of him checking in, he checked out less than 24 hours later. This egregious HIPAA violation can serve for a strong basis for a lawsuit against the facility, which Scott Disick says he plans to pursue.

Why was the reality star in rehab?

Additionally, there’s a question about the ethics of disclosing Disick’s problems to the media in the first place.

Disick, who has a history of substance abuse problems, was reportedly in the facility because of “cocaine and alcohol abuse.”

But through his attorney, Marty Singer, Disick claims he wasn’t in the facility for any type of addiction at all.

In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.

Granted, Scott Disick is part of the infamous Kardashian/Jenner clan, which has a long and storied history of playing out their family drama in the court of public opinion.

You can easily argue that Disick signed up for public scrutiny; celebrity life comes with some level of notoriety, after all.

Disick’s sobriety is more important than headline clicks

But in the age of COVID-19 — the “great equalizer” that made us all realize our mortality — the play-by-play drama of the Kardashian/Jenner clan seems trite and played out.

No one really cares what this family — devoid of talent outside of “being famous for the sake of being famous” — does on a day-to-day basis when they’re wondering where their next meal is coming from.

What’s more, to use one of their own family members’ tangible pain as fodder for a tabloid feeding frenzy is — at best — irresponsible.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, while suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among Americans, it’s the 3rd leading cause of death among addicts.

Addicts who feel depressed, helpless, or otherwise stripped of surety — as Scott Disick undoubtedly did when his photos were leaked to the press — are more likely to make decisions that could have tragic consequences.

Scott Disick went to rehab to deal with his issues in a private, healthy way. He ended up finding himself in the press for reasons beyond his control.

He plans to sue the facility for threatening his sobriety and for violating his privacy — and he’s absolutely right to do so.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.