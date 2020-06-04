Rumored Star Wars Battlefront 3 Means One Thing – More Controversy

Star Wars Battlefront 3 may be in development, suggests an end-user license agreement found on Steam.

The game’s EULA teases a “classic” mode which could potentially provide gameplay like Star Wars Battlefront 2.

However, some may be concerned that the game will be as controversial as Star Wars Battlefront 2 which was criticized for its loot boxes.

A report by DSOGaming reveals than an end-user license agreement, or EULA, for Star Wars Battlefront 3 has popped up on Steam. The EULA reads:

Haze Studios, Free Radical Design, Lucasfilm, Disney are the owners of the copyright of this STAR WARS Battlefront III (Classic, 2019).

Star Wars Battlefront 3 Won’t Be a Star Wars Battlefront 2 Sequel

If this Star Wars Battlefront 3 is going to be released, the game is likely to be a completed version of a cancelled title and not a sequel to 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront 2. Free Radical Design, which was later renamed to Crytek UK and closed down in 2014, was developing Star Wars Battlefront 3 before that project was cancelled between 2008 to 2009.

It’s unclear what the “Classic, 2019” mode could be. The game could feature gameplay like the original Star Wars Battlefront titles, which were released in 2004 and 2005 but there doesn’t seem to be any reason why this mode would say 2019 and not 2004 or 2005.

Disney Wants More Single-Player Star Wars Games

While Star Wars Battlefront 3 may not be a direct continuation of EA’s take on the series, fans will have concerns that it will cause controversy like 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront 2.

EA was forced to remove paid loot boxes from the game not long before release and it prompted a discussion about gambling in video games. Legislators around the world also created laws against loot boxes because of it.

No official announcement has been made, but after the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Disney did say that it wanted more single-player Star Wars games. The older Star Wars Battlefront games had multiplayer and single-player gameplay and could potentially be what Disney wants.