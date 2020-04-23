Quarantine Yourself for Epic Store’s Freebie Horror Masterpiece ‘Amnesia’

Next week’s Epic Store free games are Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands.

The duo of free games will be available from Apr. 30 until May 7.

Epic Games is giving away For The King from right now until Apr. 30.

The Epic Games Store has lifted in the curtain on the duo of freebies heading to the digital store from next week.

Between Thurs. Apr. 30 and May 7, both Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands will be available for free to anyone who goes through the relatively painless process of creating an Epic Games Store account.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent & Crashlands Free From Next Week

A seminal entry in its genre, Amnesia: The Dark Descent is firmly aimed at the horror buffs out there. Frictional Games’ 2010 game is as much about stealth as it is about jump-scares.

Here’s the official blurb from the Epic Games Store to whet the appetite:

Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel’s troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits.

Turning to the lighter of the two games on offer from next week, Crashlands is a 2016 top-down story-driven RPG that asks the player to jump into the shoes of a galactic trucker to craft, fight, tame, and build your way across an alien planet.

This Week’s Epic Game Store Freebie

As for this week, the Epic Games Store is handing out rogue-lite adventure For The King. Here’s how the store listing describes the game:

For The King is a challenging blend of strategy, turn-based combat, and roguelike elements. Each playthrough is unique with procedural maps, quests, and events.

With single-player as well as local and online co-op thrown in, this one should tide you over for some time. For The King is available on the Epic Games Store from right now until next Thursday, Apr. 30.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.