Prince Harry Will Quit Hunting for Meghan Markle, the Real Predator

According to Jane Goodall, Prince Harry will give up hunting for Meghan Markle.

He’s already given up most of his life for this woman.

Not only has Meghan sacrificed very little in this relationship, she’s gained an entire career. She now has her husband right where she wants him.

Meghan Markle’s Prince Harry experiment is almost complete. She’s taken him from his family, she’s used him for his name, and now it sounds like she’ll force him to quit one of his favorite activities: hunting.

Jane Goodall told Yahoo! News that she predicts Harry’s days as a hunter are numbered. When speaking of the royals, she says:

Yes, except they hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.

Now that he’ll be hobby-less, and lacking familial support, Meghan Markle can go in for the kill of her husband’s identity. She can fully reprogram this man to fit her agenda.

Prince Harry Was an Avid Hunter, Until Now

Prince Harry has indulged in some trophy hunting, which is not exactly a glowing example of morality, but his wife is far from perfect.

Meghan Markle is reportedly a ‘flexitarian,’ which is about as pompous as it sounds. It’s basically a title for people who want to be seen as vegetarian but still eat meat; people who put their image above their ethics.

At least hunting somewhat levels the playing field for the animals. Meghan, and her chicken tacos, are promoting factory farming and animal slaughterhouses. Harry can’t hunt, but don’t hold your breath waiting for Meghan to make a similar sacrifice and swear off meat.

But it makes sense that Meghan Markle would want to ban her hubby from hunting. She doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of level playing fields. After all, she did put an ocean between Prince Harry and the only people who’ve known him long enough to keep him grounded.

Meghan Markle Is Dominating Prince Harry

The ways in which Meghan Markle is controlling Prince Harry continue to stack up. First, it sounds like she forced him to relocate to Canada. Then, she moved the family to Los Angeles. She’s ‘forbidden’ him from seeing his family and father in the UK. Now he can’t even play with his toys. Some people wonder if she’ll wind up stripping him of his family name entirely.

Earlier this week, Jane Goodall said Prince Harry was “finding life a bit challenging” at the moment. Duh. He’s been forced into a strange new land, and Meghan Markle is slowly stripping him of his identity.

She’s getting literally everything she wants, and he’s just along for the ride, sacrificing his desires. Meghan Markle may identify as a ‘flexitarian,’ but she certainly isn’t bending to any of her husband’s needs.

