Prince Harry Doesn’t Like LA – But Even Divorce Won’t Save Him Now

One of Prince Harry’s friends has spilled the beans on how he really feels about life in Los Angeles, and it isn’t all sunshine and green juice.

Harry is finally waking up and realizing that his bright new future isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

According to 86-year-old primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, the Prince is finding things “challenging.”

Prince Harry has finally admitted that life across the pond with Meghan Markle isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. One of Harry’s friends spoke to the Radio Times and let a little too much slip. Activist Dr. Jane Goodall said:

I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but, yes, I’ve been in touch – though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging right now.

While Goodall didn’t elaborate on which element Harry is struggling with, you don’t have to be a world-renowned anthropologist to figure it out.

After all, this is a man that grew up in the public eye in grave circumstances when his mother was killed during a high-speed paparazzi chase. He and Meghan Markle are more pursued than the Princess of Wales ever was, but he’s far from blameless.

If he is as unhappy as he appears to be, is there a way out for the Prince? More importantly, why did he set himself up for a fall?

Prince Harry Will Never be Welcomed Back

As much as I would love to say he can return to the fold, the evidence points to the contrary. The British public is known for holding grudges, especially when it comes to royalty.

Unlike many others with this same opinion, I’m not anti-Meghan Markle. I (perhaps naively) believe that Meghan and Harry do love each other, but even love can be a recipe for disaster. Harry need just look at his mother’s devotion to his cheating, tampon-sniffing father to confirm that.

Harry’s desire to marry an American actress was one thing, but to abandon his country for a so-called “low-key” existence is entirely another.

As a Brit, I can say that there is an inherent all-around feeling that we, as a nation, want Harry to succeed. Perhaps if he did fade into obscurity by setting up camp in the Ozarks – never to be seen again – then we would be more likely to leave him to his own devices.

But at what point did he – and Meghan – think that moving to LA would be an excellent way to return to a “normal” life? They’re trading one gilded prison for another that has better weather and more private yoga classes.

There’s No Way Out

Meghan and Harry aren’t dim. They’re both intelligent enough to carefully orchestrate every part of their exit. While many like to believe that Meghan is luring Harry into this new existence, they’re sadly misinformed.

Harry never wanted a “normal” life. At least not in the way that you or I would describe as “normal.” He just wanted to get away from Britain, from a country that gutted his entire family in the ’90s by savagely pursuing them at all costs. The trend never changed, so he grabbed onto the first ship that came his way and never looked back.

Only now, he’s finding that the wheatgrass smoothies aren’t always greener on the other side – and it’s too late to change his order.

