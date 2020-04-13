Will Meghan Markle Force Ex-‘Prince’ Harry to Take Her Last Name?

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are playing house in California.

When registering his new sustainable tour firm, Travalyst, Prince Harry did not use his HRH title or the family name.

Perhaps he should just go the extra mile and take his wife’s surname?

If it wasn’t such a tragic, pathetic situation, you could say that the saga of Prince Harry has been the comedy gift that keeps on giving.

Not only is he being taken for a ride by social climber and all-round wannabe Hollywood star Meghan Markle, but Harry has gone and registered a “sustainable travel firm.”

That’s right, the same guy who hilariously rode four private jets in the span of 11 days is preaching to the plebs about sustainable travel.

If ever there were an example of “do as I say, not as I do,” this would be it.

Prince Harry dropped his royal titles when registering Travalyst

The Sun reports that Prince Harry completed documents to register his new travel company without using his HRH title or his family name of Mountbatten-Windsor.

When I first read the headlines, I assumed he’d went the extra mile and taken Meghan’s surname. After all, he’s pretty much relegated himself in every aspect to “Harry, that bloke who stands beside Meghan Markle in photos” these days.

And hey, I get it! The guy wants to do right by his family. But there’s providing a safe, secure environment for your loved ones. And there’s becoming a royal doormat for your social climber of a wife.

Sorry Harry, but you crossed that line from “Wow, what a lovely guy, putting his wife first,” to “Jeez, what a sap” a long time ago.

Prince Harry is fast becoming a laughing stock, and it’s sad to see

Royal commentator Angela Mollard believes Prince Harry may already be regretting cutting his ties with the royals. I think she’s right.

She’s also worried about Harry:

I really worry about Prince Harry. He is someone who is very connected to his family, as it is all he has ever known.

Speaking to the New Idea’s Royalist podcast, Angela continued:

He had his life with his mum Princess Diana and his dad Prince Charles and then he had his life with them separately when they divorced. Then he lost his mum, and then he was with his dad and Prince William and the structure of the Royal Family, and the work he has done within that, particularly the military work, have been a very stabilizing influence in his life. He has no connection with that now.

Harry is no more than a prop in the life of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has pretty much given up his entire life to serve as a prop in the career of Meghan Markle.

His whole life in Los Angeles will be like one massive game of “show and tell.” With Meghan bringing this weird, foreign guy who’s never lived a normal life to her parties and events for her celebrity pals to poke and prod at.

She may as well pitch a tent at these social events and hire a barker to entice curious punters in at a few dollars a time.

“Roll up! Roll up! See the weird British Prince, Harry Markle! He talks in a funny accent, and his gran’s face is on the British money!”

In Hollywood, Prince Harry isn’t a celebrity. He’s an odd, curious attraction for the shallow people to gawk at.

