Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Behaving Ridiculously Childishly

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acquiesced on using the term “Sussex Royal” in their branding after the Queen stepped in.

But it seems Meghan and Harry couldn’t help but take an underhanded shot at the monarch.

The reaction from the couple is childish and unwarranted.

It seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just can’t leave it alone.

The whole “Sussex Royal” situation seemed like it had been decided behind closed doors. The Queen had told Harry and Meghan that she didn’t want them to use the word “royal” in their future branding.

And with good reason. It’s not right to want to relinquish the responsibilities that come with royal life, only to cash in on the title. The Queen is right in this situation.

This is why Meghan and Harry are drawing the ire of royal fans

There’s been a lot of discussion about why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting so much negative attention.

We’ve heard cries of racism. Mainly from people who don’t live in the U.K. and don’t understand how the monarchy operates. That’s perfectly understandable, of course. To much of the world, the royal family is peculiar and a little weird.

The “Sussex Royal” debacle highlights exactly why both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving the criticism they’ve been getting of late.

The Hollywood power couple has seemingly accepted the Queen’s ruling on the use of the term “royal.” But they couldn’t just move on, could they?

Harry and Meghan had to take to their website with a response.

Taking potshots at the Queen won’t win you many friends

Addressing the situation on their official website, Harry and Meghan posted this statement:

While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization will not utilize the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.’

So far, so good. The statement continues:

For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the statement so far. If left here, both parties can move on. The Queen is happy, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can consult with their highly-paid branding experts and find another way to make a ton of money.

But we all knew that it wasn’t going to end there. The statement continued:

While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just couldn’t leave it be

That first sentence sums up exactly why people have animosity towards this couple. They couldn’t accept the ruling without taking a shot, could they?

Meghan and Harry somehow take a situation where they’re trying to use a title that doesn’t apply to them and make it sound as though they’re doing the Queen a favor by not using it.

Take note, Meghan Markle fans. It’s this kind of rubbish that turns people against your icon.

