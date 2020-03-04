Norway Totally Unprepared for Coronavirus, Now Crying for Help & Neglecting its Population

Norway is one of the world’s richest countries and boasts an incredibly advanced healthcare system.

Yet it’s utterly unprepared to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Citizens are crying out for help, and the government has responded with stunning neglect.

Norway, one of the richest countries in the world.

Norway, where politicians get severance pay from counties and municipalities while working and getting paid as state secretaries.

Norway, a place where politicians can create fictitious travel bills and rake in thousands of dollars.

Norway, which boasts one of the best healthcare systems in the world.

Norway, where health officials said they were prepared for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in January 2020.

Norway’s Coronavirus Response Betrays Staggering Incompetence

Norway, where a health worker at Oslo University Hospital (that came back from Italy in late February 2020) asked to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 but was denied due to the fear of running out of test tubes.

Norway, where the same health worker has infected more than six co-workers, where 280 employees are put in quarantine, where 400 patients might have been infected, where Norway’s leading eye clinic had to partially shut down.

Norway, where a family of four that came back from a coronavirus-infected hotel on Tenerife were not put in quarantine and where no one knows if they were ever tested.

Norway, where a plane from the heavily-infected city of Milan in Italy was allowed to land in Tromsø yesterday.

Norway, where health director Bjørn Guldvog was questioned about why Norway isn’t doing more to prevent coronavirus spread and answered:

Gevinsten vi kan få på helsesiden må stå i forhold til de samfunnsmessige kostnadene.

Translated:

The health benefits must be compared to the societal costs.

His answer came when all Norwegians became $10,000 poorer due to the decrease in value of the Government Pension Fund of Norway.

Norway, where health officials that said we were prepared for coronavirus in January 2020, are now crying for help as Norway is running out of protective gear and test kits.

Norway, where one of the country’s largest winter sports events will be held this weekend when it should be canceled.

Norway, where the healthcare system is already overloaded, lacks respirators, lacks isolation rooms, and lacks intensive care personnel.

Millions of Norwegians at Risk

Norway, where health officials said on national TV (yesterday) that 40% of the Norwegian population can be infected with the virus.

Norway’s current population: 5,367,580.

Potential future infections: 2,147,032.

As fatality rates are debated and can range from 0.4% up to 4%, here are four different potential outcomes:

0.4% fatality rate: 8,588 dead Norwegians.

1% fatality rate: 21,470 dead Norwegians.

2% fatality rate: 42,940 dead Norwegians.

4% fatality rate: 85,881 dead Norwegians.

Norway, where the emergency healthcare numbers are already overloaded and few people get through.

Norway, where health director Bjørn Guldvog said yesterday: “We have to evaluate our preparedness.”

Norway, which has a total of 48 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 and climbing.

Norway, my country, will soon have its citizens’ blood on its hands.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.