UBS Taps Chainlink for First End-to-End Tokenized Fund Transaction

Key Takeaways

UBS has executed its first tokenized fund transaction with the entire asset lifecycle managed on-chain.

The successful transaction leveraged C hainlink’s Digital Transfer Agent.

As tokenization gains momentum, banks are expanding their services beyond issuance to include settlement, subscriptions, and redemption.

As blockchain technology transforms the global financial system, UBS is at the forefront of a bank-led tokenization push that is moving from the pilot stage to live implementation.

In a significant milestone, the Swiss bank executed its first tokenized fund transaction using Chainlink Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) on Tuesday, Nov. 4, marking the start of a new chapter for on-chain finance.

Beyond Tokenization

In the initial wave of TradFi blockchain adoption, banks issued various funds, bonds, and notes as on-chain assets. For instance, UBS first issued structured notes on Ethereum in 2013. But issuance is only the first stage of the asset lifecycle.

The subsequent phase focused on settlement. Banks integrated more complex payment flows and plugged their respective tokenization platforms into systems that identify and verify account-holders. But the final piece of the puzzle was still missing.

Because subscriptions and redemptions require integration with transfer agents, as well as servicing, pricing, and custody arrangements, building end-to-end tokenized-fund workflows proved to be a significant challenge.

Chainlink’s solution emphasizes integration with existing systems, a strategy that has helped the oracle provider embed itself at the heart of the emerging on-chain financial order.

Chainlink’s Open Standards

Instead of requiring bespoke builds for each fund, DTA consists of composable technical standards.

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) ensures interoperability across different blockchain networks. The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) orchestrates on- and off-chain actions. Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) powers the KYC/AML layer, and NAVLink underpins accurate pricing.

The latest transaction involved uMINT, a USD money market fund issued on UBS Tokenize, on DigiFT, a Singapore-registered exchange for tokenized assets. But in theory, the same model could also be applied to funds issued through HSBC Orion, JPMorgan’s Kinexys, or any other bank’s tokenization system.

Celebrating the successful execution, UBS CTO Mike Dargan hailed the “new possibilities for product composability” created by Chainlink’s technology.

However, widespread adoption of DTA isn’t guaranteed. Just last week, JPMorgan completed a private equity transaction on its own platform, Kinexys Fund Flow.

The alternative approach to tokenized funds signals institutional divergence and potential areas of friction. As banks adopt blockchain, debates over public versus private networks and open standards versus proprietary platforms remain unsettled.