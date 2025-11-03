Search
Home / News / Technology / Blockchain / FTSE and Deutsche Borse Want To Publish Stock Market Data On-Chain
Blockchain
3 min read

FTSE and Deutsche Borse Want To Publish Stock Market Data On-Chain

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
cables

Stock market data is going on-chain. | Credit: Brett Sayles.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • FTSE Russel and Deutsche Börse will soon start publishing stock market data on-chain.
  • Financial data giants increasingly rely on Chainlink oracles to connect to public blockchains.
  • Blockchain oracles have become increasingly important in the tokenization of real-world assets.

FTSE Russell and Deutsche Börse Group (DBG) are the latest financial data providers looking to plug into the blockchain ecosystem.

Using ChainLink’s DataLink, the companies behind some of the world’s most important stock indices plan to publish real-time market data on-chain, setting the stage for a wave of new, blockchain-powered, digital financial services.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Bringing Market Data on-Chain

To track and respond to real-world markets, smart contract-based systems rely on data feeds known as oracles.

With tokenization on the rise, blockchain oracles have become increasingly important.

The first generation of tokenized assets was a mere representation of real-world vehicles, with all the important information only accessible via traditional interfaces. However, as the concept evolves, increasingly dynamic instruments require an on-chain source of truth for data, such as asset value and share price.

As various providers and aggregators look to make their data available on-chain, ChainLink has emerged as the preferred oracle solution.

Even the U.S. government has tapped the company to help bring economic data, such as GDP, to public blockchains.

Big Finance Selects Chainlink as Oracle Provider

Alongside governments, index providers like S&P, FTSE Russel, and DBG are behind some of the most important data sources relied on by the financial sector. Significantly, all three have forged partnerships with Chainlink in recent months.

Leading the charge, in October, DBG announced plans to make 41 real-time data points from its various trading venues available via DataLink. Not long after, S&P Global said it would use the service to bring its Stablecoin Stability Assessments on-chain.

In the latest move announced by FTSE Russell on Monday, Nov. 3, Chainlink oracles will upload data for indices including the Russell 3000 and FTSE 100, as well as foreign exchange benchmarks relied on by financial institutions around the world.

Considering that S&P already uses DataLink, it may only be a matter of time before the major American indices also receive the blockchain treatment.

When CCN asked about the prospect, a Chainlink spokesperson said: “Our roadmap includes the integration of additional indices and benchmark providers, covering broad asset classes including equities, FX, commodities and credit markets.” However, they would’t confirm any specific integrations.

Recommended Secure Partners
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Why is an Indian city uploading its bureaucracy to Polygon? Inside India’s latest blockchain experiment in digital governance.
    Crypto
    Oct 30, 2025 | 10:32 AM UTC4 days ago

    This Indian City Is Putting Its Government Records on the Blockchain — Here’s Why

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    U.S. Department of Commerce sign
    Crypto
    August 29, 2025 1:37 PM

    Chainlink Partners With Commerce Dept. To Launch on-Chain US Economic Data

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Tokenized RWAs enter Europe.
    Crypto
    Nov 03, 2025 | 1:02 PM UTC3 hours ago

    Ondo Finance, BX Digital Brings First Batch of Tokenized Stocks, ETFs to Europe’s Regulated Markets

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!