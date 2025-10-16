Search
Home / News / Technology / Blockchain / Bank of England Working to Synchronize Blockchains With National Payment System
Blockchain
3 min read

Bank of England Working to Synchronize Blockchains With National Payment System

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Ryan James
The Bank of England

The Bank of England is targeting blockchain interoperability. Credit: Joaquin Carfagna via Pexels.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • The Bank of England is exploring blockchain interoperability for its national settlement system.
  • I will launch a new lab to pursue the concept in 2026.
  • With synchronization, central bank money could be used to trigger actions on-chain and vice versa.

The Bank of England (BoE) is preparing to embed blockchain interoperability into the U.K.’s national payments infrastructure.

As part of its roadmap for the interbank settlement system known as RT2, the central bank said it intends to deliver multi-platform “synchronization” as soon as possible.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Tangem

Tangem
promotions
Trusted & Secure
Coins
Aave Uniswap GMX Pendle Ondo 111
Claim Offer
Safepal

Safepal
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
BitBox

BitBox
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

Upgrading the U.K.’s Payment Infrastructure

Officially launched in April this year, RT2 underpins the U.K.’s bank transfer rails: Faster Payments, CHAPS, and Bacs. 

Previously, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) in the U.K. was restricted to business hours and relied on legacy messaging standards that inhibited interoperability.

The upgraded RTGS system is theoretically capable of supporting 24/7 settlement, while the adoption of ISO 20022 messaging enables more seamless cross-border payment flows.

At the consumer level, Brits have been used to 24/7 instant bank transfers for years. But round-the-clock rails like Faster Payments clashed with the reality of wholesale settlement, which was confined by the old RTGS hours.

The new system aligns with an emerging international standard, while the adoption of ISO 20022 further enhances global interoperability.

However, the BoE isn’t just targeting interoperability with other fiat settlement systems. Blockchain transactions are also in its line of sight.

Blockchain Synchronization

The central bank favors the term “synchronization” and said it plans to open a “synchronization lab” in 2026 to explore real-world use cases. “Dependent on the success of this, we intend to deliver synchronization into production as soon as we can,” it stated .

The ultimate goal appears to be utilizing central bank money to settle tokenized asset transactions. In such a system, on-chain payments would map directly onto the BoE’s ledger, eliminating the need for stablecoins or intermediaries.

For banks, payment companies, and e-money institutions, this could be a major driver of blockchain adoption. After all, in the institutional hierarchy of money, nothing beats central bank liability.

Latest Editor's Picks

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    The UK’s FCA has unveiled new guidelines to help the £14 trillion asset management sector adopt blockchain-based tokenization.
    Crypto
    Oct 14, 2025 | 3:52 PM UTC2 days ago

    ‘UK Has the Opportunity To Be a Tokenization World-Leader’, FCA Markets Chief Simon Walls Declares

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    The Bank of England is prioritizing tokenization over stablecoins even as Governor Andrew Bailey softens his stance.
    Crypto
    Oct 11, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC5 days ago

    UK Prioritizes Tokenization Over Stablecoins in Crypto Regulation Push

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Bank of England building
    Crypto
    October 8, 2025 2:32 PM

    Bank of England Navigates Competing Visions for Digital Money

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!