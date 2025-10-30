Search
This Indian City Is Putting Its Government Records on the Blockchain — Here’s Why

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Why is an Indian city uploading its bureaucracy to Polygon? Inside India’s latest blockchain experiment in digital governance.

Why is an Indian city uploading its bureaucracy to Polygon? Inside India's latest blockchain experiment in digital governance.

Key Takeaways

  • Amravati has partnered with Polygon to move government records on-chain.
  • The initiative will digitize documents such as land titles, property records, and tax data using the Polygon network.
  • India continues to promote decentralized solutions even as it maintains a cautious stance on cryptocurrency regulation.

The Indian city of Amravati, located in Maharashtra, has announced a major digital transformation project to store all its government records on a blockchain.

While India has taken a conservative approach toward cryptocurrencies, several state governments have been experimenting with decentralized technologies to improve transparency and efficiency in governance.

Disclosure
Polygon To Help Amravati Go On-Chain

Amravati’s collaboration with Polygon will see all government-related records—land titles, property documents, tax data, and potentially citizen services such as certificates and pensions—digitized and stored on-chain.

This builds on Maharashtra’s existing digital land record initiatives, such as the digitally signed 7/12 extracts and Property Cards already available online.

The shift aims to enhance transparency, security, and administrative efficiency by leveraging blockchain’s immutable and decentralized infrastructure.

Although the rollout timeline has not been specified, the project is considered a high priority, with pilot testing expected to begin soon.

Partnerships with technology firms are anticipated, following similar models adopted in Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative aligns with India’s Digital India campaign, which seeks to modernize governance systems and minimize fraud in record-keeping—especially for land, revenue, and administrative documents.

India Continues To Explore Web3 and Blockchain

India is emerging as a global leader in blockchain applications for governance.

While the central government focuses on developing a National Blockchain Framework (NBF) for authentication and verification, state governments are leading localized pilots targeting specific administrative challenges.

Maharashtra has long maintained digital records through portals such as Mahabhulekh, and blockchain adds a new layer of trust and permanence to these systems.

As of October 2025, approximately 340 million government records have been authenticated on blockchain under the NBF—one of the largest such initiatives globally.

Nearly half of India’s states are now running blockchain pilots, addressing challenges such as land fraud and grievance redressal.

States such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been early adopters.

Since 2017, Andhra Pradesh has used blockchain to secure over 100,000 land records in its capital region, partnering with technology firms including Zebi and ChromaWay.

Similarly, states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh have explored blockchain integrations over the past five years.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
