This Indian City Is Putting Its Government Records on the Blockchain — Here’s Why

Key Takeaways
The Indian city of Amravati, located in Maharashtra, has announced a major digital transformation project to store all its government records on a blockchain.
While India has taken a conservative approach toward cryptocurrencies, several state governments have been experimenting with decentralized technologies to improve transparency and efficiency in governance.
Amravati’s collaboration with Polygon will see all government-related records—land titles, property documents, tax data, and potentially citizen services such as certificates and pensions—digitized and stored on-chain.
This builds on Maharashtra’s existing digital land record initiatives, such as the digitally signed 7/12 extracts and Property Cards already available online.
The shift aims to enhance transparency, security, and administrative efficiency by leveraging blockchain’s immutable and decentralized infrastructure.
Although the rollout timeline has not been specified, the project is considered a high priority, with pilot testing expected to begin soon.
Partnerships with technology firms are anticipated, following similar models adopted in Andhra Pradesh.
The initiative aligns with India’s Digital India campaign, which seeks to modernize governance systems and minimize fraud in record-keeping—especially for land, revenue, and administrative documents.
India is emerging as a global leader in blockchain applications for governance.
While the central government focuses on developing a National Blockchain Framework (NBF) for authentication and verification, state governments are leading localized pilots targeting specific administrative challenges.
Maharashtra has long maintained digital records through portals such as Mahabhulekh, and blockchain adds a new layer of trust and permanence to these systems.
As of October 2025, approximately 340 million government records have been authenticated on blockchain under the NBF—one of the largest such initiatives globally.
Nearly half of India’s states are now running blockchain pilots, addressing challenges such as land fraud and grievance redressal.
States such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been early adopters.
Since 2017, Andhra Pradesh has used blockchain to secure over 100,000 land records in its capital region, partnering with technology firms including Zebi and ChromaWay.
Similarly, states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh have explored blockchain integrations over the past five years.