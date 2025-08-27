Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / XRP Ledger (XRPL) Q2 Report Shows Institutional Drive as Market Metrics Soar
News
3 min read

XRP Ledger (XRPL) Q2 Report Shows Institutional Drive as Market Metrics Soar

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) closed out the second quarter of 2025 with both progress and growing pains, Messari’s latest report shows

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) closed out the second quarter of 2025 with both progress and growing pains, Messari’s latest report shows. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • XRPL ecosystem posts strong growth in Q2 2025 despite validator decline.
  • Launch of XRPL EVM sidechain opens doors to Ethereum developers.
  • Real-world assets (RWA) and stablecoin settlements emerge as key adoption drivers.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) ended the second quarter of 2025 with a mix of gains and challenges, Messari’s latest report shows.

The network crossed 1,000 active nodes for the first time and pushed deeper into real-world asset tokenization and stablecoin adoption—signs that XRPL is positioning itself for a bigger role in institutional markets, even as challenges around decentralization remain.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
RockWallet

RockWallet
promotions
Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 13
Claim Offer
Bitkey

Bitkey
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

XRPL’s Network Growth and Technical Upgrades

By the end of Q2, XRPL recorded 1,008 nodes, up from 947 in the previous quarter.

While validator numbers slipped from 201 to 187, more than half the network upgraded to rippled v2.5.0, a June release that introduced critical features such as Token Escrows.

The ledger’s push toward smart contract functionality took a leap forward with the launch of its long-awaited EVM sidechain on June 30.

The sidechain gives XRPL developers full access to Ethereum (ETH) tooling while preserving the network’s efficiency and compliance-oriented design.

Messari’s data shows over 280,000 daily testnet transactions, along with participation from 87 new entities—many with no prior exposure to XRP.

Meanwhile, RippleNet’s global payments business continued to scale.

Cross-border volume hit $1.3 trillion, with $2.5 billion routed through XRP-powered on-demand liquidity (ODL).

Partnerships with Santander, Standard Chartered, and American Express helped shrink settlement times to as little as three seconds and slash transaction costs by as much as 70%.

RWA and Stablecoin Momentum on XRPL

If payments defined XRPL’s first decade, tokenization may define its next.

The network ended Q2 with an all-time high RWA market cap of $131.6 million , driven by products such as Ondo’s OUSG tokenized U.S. treasuries, Guggenheim’s digital commercial paper, and tokenized real estate initiatives.

Stablecoins are also taking root.

Ripple’s USD-backed RLUSD, launched in late 2024, surged 49.4% quarter-over-quarter to a market cap of $65.9 million, becoming XRPL’s largest stablecoin.

The ledger also welcomed StraitsX’s XSGD in May and USDC in June, expanding its footprint in the fast-growing settlement layer for tokenized finance.

Building an Interoperable Future

The quarter also marked the completion of the long-anticipated Axelar bridge integration, linking XRPL to more than 60 other networks, including Ethereum and Cosmos.

The bridge significantly expands liquidity options for XRPL’s automated market maker (AMM) and strengthens its positioning as a hub for tokenized assets.

Top Picks for XRP
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    XRP price analysis
    Crypto
    August 20, 2025 9:02 AM

    XRP Bleeds Below $3 as Whales $1.35B Exit Wrecks Support — No Recovery Yet

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Arthur Britto makes a cryptic return to social media.
    Crypto
    June 24, 2025 12:47 PM

    XRP’s Satoshi Returns: Original Ledger Architect Breaks 12-Year Silence

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Traffic light indicating XRPL coming back online.
    Crypto
    February 5, 2025 6:17 AM

    Ripple’s XRP Ledger Restored After Hourlong Technical Glitch

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!