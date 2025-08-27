XRP Ledger (XRPL) Q2 Report Shows Institutional Drive as Market Metrics Soar

Key Takeaways

XRPL ecosystem posts strong growth in Q2 2025 despite validator decline.

Launch of XRPL EVM sidechain opens doors to Ethereum developers.

Real-world assets (RWA) and stablecoin settlements emerge as key adoption drivers.

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) ended the second quarter of 2025 with a mix of gains and challenges, Messari’s latest report shows.

The network crossed 1,000 active nodes for the first time and pushed deeper into real-world asset tokenization and stablecoin adoption—signs that XRPL is positioning itself for a bigger role in institutional markets, even as challenges around decentralization remain.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Kraken promotions Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member. Coins 322 0x Protocol

1inch Network

Aave

Aavegotchi

Acala Token

Adventure Gold

Akash Network

Alchemix

Alchemy Pay

Algorand

Alien Worlds

Alpha Finance Lab

Altair

Ambire AdEx

Ampleforth Governance Token

Ankr

APEcoin

API3

Aptos

ARPA Chain

Astar

Audius

Augur

Augur V2

Avalanche

Axie Infinity

Badger DAO

Balancer

Bancor

Band Protocol

Bonded Finance

Basic Attention Token

Basilisk

Biconomy

Bifrost

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

BitDAO

Blur

Bluzelle

BitTorrent

Boba Network

Solana Name Service

Cardano

Cartesi

Celer Network

Centrifuge

Chain Games

Chainlink

Chiliz

Chromia

Civic

Compound

Coin98

Convex Finance

Cosmos

COTI

Crust Shadow

Curve DAO Token

Dai

Dash

Decentraland

Dent

Dogecoin

dYdX

Energy Web Token

Enjin Coin

Enzyme

EOS

Ethereum

Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Name Service

Euler

Fantom

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Filecoin

Flare

Flow

Frax Share

Gala

Galatasaray Fan Token

Gari Network

GensoKishi Metaverse

Gitcoin

GMX

Gnosis

Gstcoin

Harvest Finance

Hashflow

ICON

IDEX

iExec RLC

Immutable

Injective Protocol

Internet Computer

Integritee

Interlay

JasmyCoin

Juno

Karura

Kava.io

Keep Network

Keep3rV1

Rook

KILT Protocol

Kin

Kintsugi

Kusama

Kyber Network

Lido DAO Token

Lisk

Litecoin

Livepeer

Loopring

Maker

Marlin

Mango

Marinade Staked SOL

Mask Network

Merit Circle

Mina

MIR COIN

Monero

Moonbeam

Moonriver

Multichain

MultiversX

Moonchain

MyNeighborAlice

Nano

NEAR Protocol

Nodle

Numeraire

NYM

Ocean Protocol

OMG Network

Orca

Orchid

Origin Protocol

Oxygen

Parallel Finance

PAX Gold

Perpetual Protocol

Phala Network

Polkadot

Polkastarter

Polygon Matic

Powerledger

pSTAKE Finance

Qtum

Quant

Radworks

Rarible

Raydium

Ren

Request

XRP

Robonomics.network

Rocket Pool

Rubic

Saber

Samoyedcoin

Secret

Selfkey

Serum

Shiba Inu

Shiden Network

Siacoin

Solana

Songbird

Spell Token

Stacks

Stafi

Star Atlas

Star Atlas DAO

Stargate Finance

Stellar

1Step.Finance Step Finance

STEPN

Storj

SuperCoin

SuperRare

SushiSwap

Solar

Synapse

Synthetix

tBTC

Terra 2.0

Terra Classic

TerraUSD

Terra

Terra Virtua Kolect

Tether

Tezos

The Graph

The Sandbox

THORChain

Threshold

Tokemak

Tribe

TRON

TrueFi

UniFi Protocol

Uniswap

USD Coin

Waves

WOO Network

Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Axelar

Wrapped Ethereum

yearn.finance

Yield Guild Games

Zcash

Beam

Aevo

Altlayer

Arkham

ether.fi

Safe

Zetachain

Nosana

WenMoon

Zeus Network

Pendle

PDATA

Big Time

Portal

Gravity

Osmosis

Kujira

Hivemapper

Mantle

Neutron

SagaWorld

Stride

Renzo

CloudTx

Balancer USD Stable Pool

0xBitcoin

Crust Shadow

Orbitcoin

r/FortNiteBR Bricks

Bionic

MoonSwap

Ambire AdEx

00 Token

Tether EURt

FunFi

Gstcoin

Ethena

Unifi Protocol DAO

Selfkey

Terra Virtua Kolect

Ampleforth

ForthBox

Onyxcoin

Merit Circle

Star Atlas DAO

Proof Of Liquidity

Energy Web Token

Radar

Alpha Finance Lab

Hashflow

LCX

PayPal USD

Nano

TerraUSD

UMA

JITO

EthereumPoW

Moonbeam

Rubic

Afsc Coin

SuperCoin

aTUSDv1 Aave Interest bearing TUSD

Dymension

Helium

Axie Infinity

Pyth Network

Bonk

Strike

MultiversX

Jupiter

Sui

Dogwifhat

Sei

THORChain

Celestia

Pepe

ETC Cooperative

Arbitrum

Uniswap

Shiba BSC

Doge Dash

1Sol

Toncoin

Stably USD

Kaspa

Popcat

Mog Coin

Cat In A Dogs World

zkSync

Eigenlayer

TurboStarter

Echelon Prime

Memecoin

GigaSwap

Ponke

Apu Apustaja

Athens

Kamino

Clearpool

Goldfinch

Morpho

Bounce Token

Maple Finance

Parcl

Covalent X Token

Swell Network

Litentry

deBridge

Puffer

Globiance USD Stablecoin

Zeta

Quantoz USDQ

Quantoz EURQ

Skycoin No result Claim Offer RockWallet promotions Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus Coins 13 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

XRP

USD Coin

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

Chainlink

Bitcoin SV

0x Protocol

Pepe

Loopring

DinoLFG

Worldcoin

MNEE No result Claim Offer Bitkey promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

XRPL’s Network Growth and Technical Upgrades

By the end of Q2, XRPL recorded 1,008 nodes, up from 947 in the previous quarter.

While validator numbers slipped from 201 to 187, more than half the network upgraded to rippled v2.5.0, a June release that introduced critical features such as Token Escrows.

The ledger’s push toward smart contract functionality took a leap forward with the launch of its long-awaited EVM sidechain on June 30.

The sidechain gives XRPL developers full access to Ethereum (ETH) tooling while preserving the network’s efficiency and compliance-oriented design.

Messari’s data shows over 280,000 daily testnet transactions, along with participation from 87 new entities—many with no prior exposure to XRP.

Meanwhile, RippleNet’s global payments business continued to scale.

Cross-border volume hit $1.3 trillion, with $2.5 billion routed through XRP-powered on-demand liquidity (ODL).

Partnerships with Santander, Standard Chartered, and American Express helped shrink settlement times to as little as three seconds and slash transaction costs by as much as 70%.

RWA and Stablecoin Momentum on XRPL

If payments defined XRPL’s first decade, tokenization may define its next.

The network ended Q2 with an all-time high RWA market cap of $131.6 million , driven by products such as Ondo’s OUSG tokenized U.S. treasuries, Guggenheim’s digital commercial paper, and tokenized real estate initiatives.

Stablecoins are also taking root.

Ripple’s USD-backed RLUSD, launched in late 2024, surged 49.4% quarter-over-quarter to a market cap of $65.9 million, becoming XRPL’s largest stablecoin.

The ledger also welcomed StraitsX’s XSGD in May and USDC in June, expanding its footprint in the fast-growing settlement layer for tokenized finance.

Building an Interoperable Future

The quarter also marked the completion of the long-anticipated Axelar bridge integration, linking XRPL to more than 60 other networks, including Ethereum and Cosmos.

The bridge significantly expands liquidity options for XRPL’s automated market maker (AMM) and strengthens its positioning as a hub for tokenized assets.