Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / XRP Holders Can Now Earn Yield On-Chain Through Flare and MoreMarkets
News
3 min read

XRP Holders Can Now Earn Yield On-Chain Through Flare and MoreMarkets

Published
Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Published
By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Edited by Insha Zia
XRP Flare partnership

XRP strengthens its utility coin status after a partnership with Flare. | Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • The Flare–MoreMarkets partnership introduces on-chain yield opportunities for XRP holders.
  • The new XRP Earn Account allows bridging into FXRP and deployment into automated DeFi strategies.
  • The initiative reflects a broader push to reposition XRP beyond payments and into decentralized finance.

XRP, long associated with cross-border payments and banking integrations, is now gaining a foothold in decentralized finance (DeFi).

A new collaboration between blockchain infrastructure provider Flare and DeFi platform MoreMarkets has launched the “XRP Earn Account,” a product that enables XRP holders to earn yield directly on-chain.

The account allows both retail and institutional users to bridge their XRP into Flare’s FXRP token, which can then be deployed into automated DeFi strategies such as lending and liquid staking.

Rewards are ultimately paid out in XRP, while the design is intended to lower the technical barriers to interacting with DeFi protocols.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Non-Custodial Infrastructure at the Core

Unlike some centralized yield offerings, the XRP Earn Account is structured as non-custodial.

Native XRP remains secured on the XRP Ledger, while its FXRP equivalent operates on the Flare network with collateralization and oracle verification.

This setup is designed to reduce custodial risk while still providing access to decentralized strategies.

Flare’s existing partnerships with custodians such as BitGo and Fireblocks could also make the product more relevant for institutions operating under strict compliance requirements.

XRP Beyond Payments

For years, XRP has been narrowly defined by its role in settlement and remittances.

The introduction of the Earn Account is part of a broader trend, sometimes called “XRPFi,” that aims to expand the token’s utility into decentralized finance and tokenized markets.

On Flare, experiments with tokenized bonds and private credit have already been conducted, signaling that XRP-backed infrastructure may be used in more complex financial applications.

The shift does not erase XRP’s origins as a bridge currency, but it does suggest an attempt to recast it as a programmable asset that could function within emerging on-chain capital markets.

The Road Ahead

Whether this repositioning will succeed depends on adoption, regulation, and continued infrastructure development.

For now, the Flare–MoreMarkets collaboration marks one of the first coordinated attempts to give XRP holders structured access to yield-bearing strategies on-chain, signaling a possible turning point for the token’s role in the digital asset economy.

Top Picks for XRP
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    About the Author

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo began his career as an investigative journalist in Italy, where he contributed to both local and national newspapers, focusing on various financial sectors. Upon relocating to London, he worked as an analyst for Fitch's CapitalStructure and later as a Senior Reporter for Alliance News. In 2017, Giuseppe transitioned to covering cryptocurrency-related news, producing documentaries and articles on Bitcoin and other emerging digital currencies. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the academy for a cryptocurrency exchange website. Crypto remained his primary area of interest throughout his tenure as a writer for ThirdFloor.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn
    Related News
    Xrp high
    Crypto
    August 15, 2025 8:32 AM

    XRP All-Time High Price Only 15% Away — Here’s How Fast It Could Get There

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Crypto
    June 2, 2025 7:03 AM

    Flare (FLR) Surges 10% After Latest XRP Integration — Price Closes in on Key Resistance

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    XRP Increase
    Crypto
    August 8, 2025 11:17 AM

    Ripple vs SEC Case Finally Over: XRP All-Time High Price Next

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!