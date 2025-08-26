XRP Holders Can Now Earn Yield On-Chain Through Flare and MoreMarkets

Key Takeaways
XRP, long associated with cross-border payments and banking integrations, is now gaining a foothold in decentralized finance (DeFi).
A new collaboration between blockchain infrastructure provider Flare and DeFi platform MoreMarkets has launched the “XRP Earn Account,” a product that enables XRP holders to earn yield directly on-chain.
The account allows both retail and institutional users to bridge their XRP into Flare’s FXRP token, which can then be deployed into automated DeFi strategies such as lending and liquid staking.
Rewards are ultimately paid out in XRP, while the design is intended to lower the technical barriers to interacting with DeFi protocols.
Unlike some centralized yield offerings, the XRP Earn Account is structured as non-custodial.
Native XRP remains secured on the XRP Ledger, while its FXRP equivalent operates on the Flare network with collateralization and oracle verification.
This setup is designed to reduce custodial risk while still providing access to decentralized strategies.
Flare’s existing partnerships with custodians such as BitGo and Fireblocks could also make the product more relevant for institutions operating under strict compliance requirements.
For years, XRP has been narrowly defined by its role in settlement and remittances.
The introduction of the Earn Account is part of a broader trend, sometimes called “XRPFi,” that aims to expand the token’s utility into decentralized finance and tokenized markets.
On Flare, experiments with tokenized bonds and private credit have already been conducted, signaling that XRP-backed infrastructure may be used in more complex financial applications.
The shift does not erase XRP’s origins as a bridge currency, but it does suggest an attempt to recast it as a programmable asset that could function within emerging on-chain capital markets.
Whether this repositioning will succeed depends on adoption, regulation, and continued infrastructure development.
For now, the Flare–MoreMarkets collaboration marks one of the first coordinated attempts to give XRP holders structured access to yield-bearing strategies on-chain, signaling a possible turning point for the token’s role in the digital asset economy.