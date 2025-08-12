Stripe’s New Blockchain Could Power MetaMask’s Rumored Stablecoin, Leaked Proposal Suggests

Key Takeaways

Stripe is reportedly developing a layer-1 blockchain called Tempo, built in partnership with Paradigm.

The potential new blockchain, if integrated with MetaMask’s rumored mmUSD stablecoin, could serve as the underlying infrastructure for transaction processing.

It comes as traditional institutions continue to explore stablecoins in a post-GENIUS Act boom.

Stripe is developing a new blockchain called Tempo that could potentially play a key role in powering MetaMask’s rumored stablecoin, according to leaked materials and multiple sources.

A now-deleted job posting described Tempo as a high-performance, payments-focused layer-1 blockchain built in partnership with crypto venture firm Paradigm.

Separately, a deleted proposal indicated MetaMask is working on a USD-pegged stablecoin, mmUSD, with Stripe potentially handling off-chain issuance and settlement.

If confirmed, the collaboration would mark a major push by Stripe into stablecoin infrastructure and could give MetaMask’s stablecoin launch regulatory credibility from day one.

Top iGaming Sports Betting Sites Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Jackbit promotions 100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins Coins 12 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon No result 12 Claim Offer Vave promotions 100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS Coins 85 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Polygon

Polygon Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Fantom

Fantom The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap yearn.finance

yearn.finance Tezos

Tezos NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland HEX

HEX Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Arbitrum

Arbitrum BitDAO

BitDAO The Graph

The Graph Quant

Quant Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Aptos

Aptos Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Frax Share

Frax Share Loopring

Loopring LooksRare

LooksRare USDD

USDD Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool GMX

GMX Kava.io

Kava.io WOO Network

WOO Network Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Synapse

Synapse Frax

Frax Tether Gold

Tether Gold Gains Network

Gains Network Pendle

Pendle Serum

Serum Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy Euro Coin

Euro Coin Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index Mantle

Mantle Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin Worldcoin

Worldcoin MongCoin

MongCoin Verse

Verse Xai No result 85 Claim Offer TrustDice promotions Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins Coins 4 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Litecoin

Litecoin Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin USD Coin

USD Coin TRON

TRON EOS

EOS Taxa Token No result Claim Offer

Stripe’s New Blockchain

In a job posting on the Blockchain Association website, Stripe said Tempo is currently in stealth with a team of five.

The advertisement said it was looking for potential employees with “experience marketing to a Fortune 500 audience.”

The blockchain is a layer 1 and will be compatible with the coding language used in Ethereum, Fortune reported , citing people familiar with the matter.

After Fortune reached out to Stripe and Paradigm for comment, the job posting was reportedly taken down.

Stripe’s potential upcoming blockchain comes as the firm continues to bet big on the crypto industry.

In October 2024, the fintech firm announced it was acquiring stablecoin infrastructure firm Bridge for $1.1 billion, marking its biggest acquisition to date.

MetaMask’s Rumored Stablecoin

A leaked governance proposal, now deleted , revealed that MetaMask may be preparing to launch its own USD-pegged stablecoin, dubbed MetaMask USD (mmUSD).

The proposal indicated the stablecoin would be built on the M^0 protocol, with Stripe handling off-chain issuance and settlement.

The token is envisioned as a “cornerstone asset” within the MetaMask ecosystem, natively integrated across wallet, swap, buy/sell, and yield-earning interfaces.

Although the proposal has since been removed, it offered the clearest view yet of MetaMask’s intentions and conveniently aligns with Stripe’s rumored new blockchain.

Stablecoin Growth

The passing of the U.S. GENIUS Act has led to a range of institutions rushing to participate in the U.S. stablecoin market.

Leading traditional financial institutions like JPMorgan and Citigroup have moved quickly, applying for licenses and rolling out their own products.

A new stablecoin from MetaMask would signal a strategic leap into an increasingly competitive space.

With Stripe’s reach and regulatory backing, the collaboration could be a significant step forward for the intersection of Web3 and traditional finance.